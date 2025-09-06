NATIONAL

FIA to expand global presence to combat human trafficking

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has announced plans to expand its presence abroad by establishing immigration wing link offices in six additional countries to combat international human trafficking and smuggling operations.

Recent investigations have revealed that key human smuggling operators are based overseas, running powerful networks. The new offices will be set up in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to disrupt these operations.

The new offices will focus on tracking trafficking routes and collaborating with local authorities. They will also assist businesspeople and visitors, especially as the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is expected to bring more traffic to the country.

The initiative aims to strengthen cooperation with international partners and play a crucial role in dismantling cross-border trafficking networks.

This move follows the FIA’s recent development of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered application aimed at modernizing immigration procedures and combating human smuggling.

Additionally, FIA Director General Raja Riffat Mukhtar reported on the swift progress of reforms and the release of funds to upgrade the agency’s IT infrastructure. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been directed to expedite the handover of land for the FIA Academy.

In a separate development, Director General Mukhtar dismissed five FIA officials, including four sub-inspectors and one lower division clerk, for misconduct, poor investigations, and violation of discipline. These officials were stationed in Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

