Consultation calls for a nationwide ban on child marriages

ISLAMABAD: A consultation held by the Legal Aid Society, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) brought together legal experts, human rights activists, government representatives, law enforcement, civil society, and community stakeholders to address the issue of child marriage in Pakistan.

The session began with the screening of Salma, a UNFPA short film highlighting the devastating health consequences of child marriage. In her opening remarks, NCSW Chairperson Ume Laila Azhar emphasized the need for a nationwide ban on under-18 marriages. She acknowledged that, despite Sindh’s pioneering law, gaps in implementation persist and assured the NCSW’s continued commitment to securing a nationwide ban through persistent advocacy and coordination with the government and judiciary.

Saliha Ramay, Technical Specialist on Gender-Based Violence at UNFPA, stressed the severe health risks associated with child marriage, including maternal complications. Rahila Rahim, Deputy Director of Local Government, noted the importance of reforms in nikkah registration, including digitization, mandatory CNIC entry, and registrar and union council training to prevent underage marriages at the registration stage.

The consultation concluded with participants calling for better enforcement of the Child Marriage Restraint Act (CMRA), enhanced community awareness, engagement of religious leaders, and more coordinated efforts between the government and civil society.