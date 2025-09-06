NATIONAL

Consultation calls for a nationwide ban on child marriages

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A consultation held by the Legal Aid Society, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) brought together legal experts, human rights activists, government representatives, law enforcement, civil society, and community stakeholders to address the issue of child marriage in Pakistan.

The session began with the screening of Salma, a UNFPA short film highlighting the devastating health consequences of child marriage. In her opening remarks, NCSW Chairperson Ume Laila Azhar emphasized the need for a nationwide ban on under-18 marriages. She acknowledged that, despite Sindh’s pioneering law, gaps in implementation persist and assured the NCSW’s continued commitment to securing a nationwide ban through persistent advocacy and coordination with the government and judiciary.

Saliha Ramay, Technical Specialist on Gender-Based Violence at UNFPA, stressed the severe health risks associated with child marriage, including maternal complications. Rahila Rahim, Deputy Director of Local Government, noted the importance of reforms in nikkah registration, including digitization, mandatory CNIC entry, and registrar and union council training to prevent underage marriages at the registration stage.

The consultation concluded with participants calling for better enforcement of the Child Marriage Restraint Act (CMRA), enhanced community awareness, engagement of religious leaders, and more coordinated efforts between the government and civil society.

Previous article
AI app to help farmers track livestock during floods
Next article
Timely and effective justice is a moral responsibility: CJP
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan and Japan commit to strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: The 14th round of Pakistan-Japan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) concluded on Thursday, with both sides reviewing the full scope of their bilateral relations....

IT system failure disrupts CDNS operations

ECP delays by-elections in nine constituencies of Punjab due to floods

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Lahore for flood relief efforts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.