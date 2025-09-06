NATIONAL

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Lahore for flood relief efforts

By News Desk
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks during an interview with AFP in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on May 22, 2023. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Lahore on Thursday to show his solidarity with the flood victims in the region.

According to Hasan Murtaza, the General Secretary of Central Punjab, Bilawal will visit Kasur on Friday to offer support to the flood-affected residents. Murtaza emphasized that Bilawal’s visit has no political engagements scheduled in Punjab; his primary focus will be on aiding flood victims and participating in relief efforts.

On Saturday, Bilawal will head to Multan to witness the destruction caused by the floods firsthand. Before leaving for Multan, he will also visit the residence of Altaf Qureshi to offer his condolences.

