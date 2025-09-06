Armed Forces reaffirm pledge to defend Pakistan, pay tribute to martyrs on 60th Defence Day

Military leadership salutes martyrs, ghazis, and resilient families for unparalleled sacrifices

Pledge to support flood victims, warning any attempt to disrupt peace will be met with a befitting and decisive response

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff; General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, paid tribute and offered their deepest respect to the valiant martyrs and their families on the 60th Defence and Martyrs’ Day, according to the military’s media wing.

In a press statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) quoting the services chief, said, “September 6, 1965, epitomizes the unflinching resolve and unshakeable spirit of the Pakistani nation. On this historic day, the country’s brave soldiers, backed by the unwavering support of the people, stood like an insurmountable wall against blatant aggression, foiling the nefarious designs of an adversary far superior in arms and numbers. Their feats of courage and sacrifice etched an indelible message in history—that a united nation can never be defeated.”

The ISPR said, “The courage of those fearless heroes continues to inspire future generations, and their legacy shall live on forever. Today, the nation honours and salutes its martyrs, its ghazis, and their resilient families, whose unparalleled sacrifices have ensured the security of this great country.”

“Alongside defending the nation against external aggression and terrorism, the Armed Forces of Pakistan have always stood with the people in times of calamities and natural disasters. In this spirit, the Armed Forces will extend all-out support to victims of the ongoing floods across Pakistan and will commemorate Defence and Martyrs’ Day with utmost humility.”

On this solemn occasion, the Armed Forces reaffirm their pledge to uphold the sacred responsibility entrusted to them by the nation. Pakistan’s military remains ever vigilant and fully prepared to defend the country against all threats. Any attempt to undermine our hard-earned peace will be met with a befitting and decisive response.

May Allah Almighty continue to bless Pakistan with peace, stability, and strength, the ISPR added.