UN appeals to Pakistan to suspend Afghan refugee expulsions after deadly earthquake

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has urged Pakistan to halt the mass deportation of Afghan refugees in light of the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, killing nearly 1,500 people and injuring thousands more.

Filippo Grandi, the UN refugee chief, made the appeal on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“Given the circumstances, I appeal to the Government of Pakistan to pause the implementation of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan.”

He warned that deportees were being sent back to a “disaster zone.”

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck late Sunday in a mountainous region near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, flattening mud-brick homes as families slept. Taliban officials confirmed 1,469 deaths, over 3,700 injuries, and around 500,000 people affected—making it one of Afghanistan’s deadliest quakes in recent decades.

Pakistan’s Deportation Drive

Amid this crisis, Pakistan has continued its crackdown on Afghan refugees, targeting 1.3 million individuals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards issued by the UNHCR. A September 1 deadline was set for them to leave the country voluntarily or face arrest and deportation.

The move follows Islamabad’s claims that Afghan nationals are linked to rising militant attacks in Pakistan. Since the policy was enforced, more than 1.2 million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan, including over 443,000 in 2025 alone, according to UN figures.

Babar Baloch, UNHCR spokesperson, told reporters in Geneva that the agency is “preparing for significantly more returns in the coming days” due to the policy deadline.

Mass Exodus at Border Crossings

A sharp rise in refugee movement has been recorded at multiple border crossings:

Torkham (North): Over 6,300 PoR cardholders returned on Tuesday alone. Since April, nearly 63,000 have crossed through this point.

Over 6,300 PoR cardholders returned on Tuesday alone. Since April, nearly 63,000 have crossed through this point. Chaman (South): More than 4,000 individuals crossed after the deadline, according to local official Habib Bangulzai.

More than 4,000 individuals crossed after the deadline, according to local official Habib Bangulzai. Spin Boldak (Afghan side): Between 250 to 300 families are returning daily, reported official Abdul Latif Hakimi.

Between 250 to 300 families are returning daily, reported official Abdul Latif Hakimi. Between August 24 and 30, over 25,000 returnees were recorded, including 13,525 PoR cardholders.

Political and Humanitarian Tensions

Analysts believe the deportations are part of a broader strategy to pressure the Taliban government in Kabul, which Pakistan accuses of harboring militant groups responsible for cross-border attacks. The Taliban has rejected these allegations.

Meanwhile, Grandi reiterated the importance of continued humanitarian support:

“Aid from donors, including Pakistan, remains vital and welcome,” he said, emphasizing the urgent need for assistance as Afghanistan grapples with the earthquake’s aftermath.

