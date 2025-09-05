SHO among three policemen martyred in Karak ambush

KARAK: Three police officers, including a Station House Officer (SHO), were martyred in a gun attack on a patrol vehicle in the Banda Daud Shah area of Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), on Thursday.

According to police officials, SHO Umar Nawaz was conducting a routine patrol with two constables when their vehicle was ambushed by unidentified gunmen. The attackers opened heavy fire, killing all three officers on the spot.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the assailants fled immediately after the attack. Security forces responded by cordoning off the area and launching a search operation. No arrests or claims of responsibility had been reported at the time of filing this report.

Rising Wave of Violence

The deadly ambush comes amid an alarming uptick in targeted attacks against law enforcement across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Just two days earlier, gunmen opened fire on a passenger vehicle in Lower Kurram, killing at least seven people. The attack, carried out near Ahmad Khan Kalle, was described by local police as an attempt to destabilize the region.

Kurram District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Habib stated the incident was part of a broader effort to disrupt peace in the area.

These latest assaults are part of a concerning trend of militant violence in K-P. In August alone, over 13 coordinated attacks — including gun and grenade assaults — were carried out in seven districts. At least six police personnel lost their lives during that period.

Officials have warned that the spike in violence, particularly around Independence Day, appears to be a direct challenge to state authority by militant elements operating in the region.

