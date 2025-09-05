Rear Admiral rank conferred on DGPR Navy Ahmed Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Director General of Public Relations (Navy), Commodore Ahmed Hussain SI(M), has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, the Pakistan Navy said in a press release issued on Friday.

Rear Admiral Ahmed Hussain has extensive operational and staff experience, including command of Pakistan Navy ships and leadership of the US-led Combined Task Force 151 in Bahrain. Recognised with the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) for his distinguished service, he has contributed significantly to strengthening the Navy’s professional and operational profile.

As DGPR Navy, he has been instrumental in maintaining transparency and effective communication between the Pakistan Navy and the public. His responsibilities include media briefings, overseeing outreach campaigns, and ensuring the institution’s strategic messaging is conveyed across national platforms.

The promotion, which comes at a time of evolving regional and global maritime security challenges, underscores the Navy’s focus on strengthening its leadership in operational as well as communication domains.