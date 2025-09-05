NATIONAL

PM vows to raise Palestinian cause at every forum, continued aid for Gaza

By Staff Report
  • PM Shehbaz meets Advisor to Palestinian President, conveys warm regards to Mahmoud Abbas
  • Assures Pakistan to continue unwavering support for Palestine’s just cause, sustained humanitarian aid for Gaza
  • Palestinian delegation hands over letter from President Abbas to PM, thanks Pakistan for consistent and historic support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Mahmoud Siddiqui Alhabash, Advisor to the President of Palestine on Religious Affairs and Chief Justice of the Shariat Court, who is leading the Palestinian delegation to attend the Seerat Conference here, accompanied by the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian Ambassador.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards to President Dr. Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirmed the unwavering support of the people of Pakistan for the Palestinian cause. He assured the delegation that Pakistan would continue to extend its full support to the brotherly people of Palestine, who have rendered immense sacrifices and continue to bravely resist Israeli aggression, a news release from the PM’s Office said.

 

PM Shehbaz emphasized that Pakistan would persist in raising its voice with full force for the rights of the Palestinian people at every diplomatic forum. Referring to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, he reiterated that Pakistan would continue dispatching humanitarian aid for its people, who remain subjected to a man-made famine by Israeli occupation forces.

Advisor Mahmoud Alhabash, on behalf of President Abbas, conveyed the deepest gratitude of the Palestinian people to the government and people of Pakistan for their consistent and unflinching support. Recalling the historic bonds between the two nations, he noted that Pakistan remains a source of strength for Palestine in these challenging times. The delegation also extended condolences over the recent floods in Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a letter from President Mahmoud Abbas was formally handed over to the Prime Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Attaullah Tarar and Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, SAPM Tariq Fatemi, Chairman of the Islamic Council, the Foreign Secretary, and the Secretary for Religious Affairs were also present in the meeting.

Previous article
Bilawal urges PM to declare agriculture emergency
Next article
PM seeks climate resilience plan within two weeks to counter 2026 monsoon threats
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

The cloak of loyalty

The gravest danger to a nation is not always the armies at its gates, but the betrayal that festers within. When men who are...

From East to West

Pakistan under water

CPEC 2.0

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.