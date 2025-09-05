PM vows to raise Palestinian cause at every forum, continued aid for Gaza

PM Shehbaz meets Advisor to Palestinian President, conveys warm regards to Mahmoud Abbas

Assures Pakistan to continue unwavering support for Palestine’s just cause, sustained humanitarian aid for Gaza

Palestinian delegation hands over letter from President Abbas to PM, thanks Pakistan for consistent and historic support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Mahmoud Siddiqui Alhabash, Advisor to the President of Palestine on Religious Affairs and Chief Justice of the Shariat Court, who is leading the Palestinian delegation to attend the Seerat Conference here, accompanied by the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian Ambassador.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards to President Dr. Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirmed the unwavering support of the people of Pakistan for the Palestinian cause. He assured the delegation that Pakistan would continue to extend its full support to the brotherly people of Palestine, who have rendered immense sacrifices and continue to bravely resist Israeli aggression, a news release from the PM’s Office said.

Advisor to the Palestinian President on Religious Affairs and Chief Justice of the Shariat Court of Palestine, H.E Mahmoud Siddiqui Alhabash presenting a letter by Palestinian President Mehmoud Abbas to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on 5 September 2025. pic.twitter.com/vww580CDm5 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 5, 2025

PM Shehbaz emphasized that Pakistan would persist in raising its voice with full force for the rights of the Palestinian people at every diplomatic forum. Referring to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, he reiterated that Pakistan would continue dispatching humanitarian aid for its people, who remain subjected to a man-made famine by Israeli occupation forces.

Advisor Mahmoud Alhabash, on behalf of President Abbas, conveyed the deepest gratitude of the Palestinian people to the government and people of Pakistan for their consistent and unflinching support. Recalling the historic bonds between the two nations, he noted that Pakistan remains a source of strength for Palestine in these challenging times. The delegation also extended condolences over the recent floods in Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a letter from President Mahmoud Abbas was formally handed over to the Prime Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Attaullah Tarar and Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, SAPM Tariq Fatemi, Chairman of the Islamic Council, the Foreign Secretary, and the Secretary for Religious Affairs were also present in the meeting.