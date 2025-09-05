Pakistan’s defence unyielding, every aggression to meet decisive response: CNS

Admiral Naveed Ashraf says Sept 6 stands as a beacon of valour, sacrifice, and unyielding national defence

Emphasizes nation and armed forces united in resilience, from ‘Marka-e-Haq’ to recent floods

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI (M), T Bt, has said that the indomitable spirit to defend the homeland was reaffirmed during ‘Marka-e-Haq’ when the adversary attempted a reckless misadventure on a fabricated pretext, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

In his message on the eve of Defence Day, the CNS said, “The world witnessed the resolute response of Pakistan’s valiant Armed Forces, who stood as an impenetrable wall of steel in defence of the sacred soil. Through exemplary deterrence and maritime vigilance, Pakistan Navy ensured the inviolability of national waters and kept the Indian fleet at bay, frustrating its naval ambitions.”

“In the chronicles of our national history, certain days stand as luminous milestones, evoking glorious moments of the past. Such days rekindle the fervour of patriotism and reaffirm our solemn resolve to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our beloved homeland at any cost. Among these, 6th September holds an exalted place, commemorating an era of unparalleled valour and sacrifice by the gallant Armed Forces of Pakistan in defence of the motherland,” APP quoted the message as read.

He added that the day embodies resilience, unyielding determination, and exceptional courage displayed by the men-in-arms, shoulder to shoulder with their countrymen, in discharging the sacred duty of national defence. As decades pass, this historic day continues to inspire national pride, reminding all that Pakistan’s defence remains impervious to any transgression and, if challenged, will be met with a decisive response. Above all, it is an occasion to honour the heroes who laid down their lives to render the nation’s defence impregnable.

“This day, reminiscent of the bravery, unity and patriotic fervour of the nation, reinforces in us the spirit to serve with utmost integrity, conviction and commitment. The Officers, CPOs, Sailors and Civilians of Pakistan Navy salute our Shuhada and Ghazis and renew their pledge to defend the country’s maritime frontiers to ensure robust national security and economic sustainability,” he stated.

“As we mark this occasion, let us sincerely offer our gratitude to Allah Almighty for blessing us with an independent and resourceful homeland. We must remain mindful that the true strength of a nation lies not only in the might of its arms or abundance of resources, but in the allegiance, resilience, and cohesion of its people,” he said.

Admiral Ashraf noted that adversities only make the nation stronger and more resilient — whether during Marka-e-Haq or natural calamities such as recent floods — as the Armed Forces and people always stand united, rising to every challenge.

“Each citizen is therefore entrusted with the responsibility to uphold the ideals of selfless service, ultimate sacrifice and absolute loyalty, ensuring that the spirit of 6th September lives on and leads us to our collective destiny. May Allah be our Guide and Protector, Aameen!” the message concluded.