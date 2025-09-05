Pakistan under water

Pakistan is confronting an escalating climate crisis that poses a threat to its environment, its economy, and the livelihood of millions. Climate change has become an undeniable and inescapable reality within the country, with rising temperatures, irregular monsoon patterns, accelerating glacial melt, more cloudbursts, and catastrophic floods that destroy entire communities in hours.

Pakistan, despite being one of the smallest contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions, is consistently ranked among the most climate-vulnerable countries. Its location, diverse topography, and heavy economic dependency on agriculture exacerbate its susceptibility to climate-related hazards. In recent years, the heightened intensity and frequency of floods have caused immense destruction in both rural and urban settings. Pakistan must adopt an urgent, comprehensive, and multi-pronged approach to tackle climate change.

The first and most immediate step is to systematically integrate climate resilience into its national planning and governance framework. Climate change can no longer be treated as confined to the Ministry of Climate Change; it must become a central, cross-cutting pillar of policy in every sector, including agriculture, urban development, water management, energy, and national security. Policymaking must undergo a fundamental shift from being reactive to becoming proactive and preventive.

This entails fully integrating climate adaptation measures into national development strategies, urban master plans, and rural development programmes. It also means investing heavily in disaster risk reduction initiatives rather than merely responding to disasters after they have occurred. A well-coordinated, cohesive strategy effectively linking federal, provincial, and local governments, and backed by data-driven decision-making and robust scientific research, is crucial.

One of the key elements is the improved management of water resources. Pakistan is inherently a river-dependent country, with the Indus and its tributaries forming the backbone of its agriculture and economy. However, they have also become a recurring source of destruction when heavy rains and glacial melt combine to overwhelm riverbanks and reservoirs. Strengthening water infrastructure is therefore essential. This includes the strategic construction and diligent maintenance of new dams, reservoirs, and flood diversion channels. Existing major dams such as Tarbela and Mangla require significant upgrades to increase storage capacity and improve safety mechanisms. Concurrently, a network of small and medium-sized dams should be constructed in mountainous regions to better regulate water flow and prevent sudden, destructive flooding downstream. The Kala Bagh Dam project was a very promising initiative, but unfortunately, did not proceed due to political disagreements.

Effective and regular desilting operations, ongoing maintenance, and the implementation of real-time monitoring of water levels can significantly enhance the country’s overall capacity to manage floods. There is a critical need for large reservoirs and dams that can store excess water during monsoon periods, which can then be utilized during times of water shortage. In many areas, a great deal of garbage is indiscriminately thrown into rivers and canals, and there is a notable absence of enforcement to stop this practice. This accumulating garbage reduces the cross-sectional area, depth, and width of rivers and canals, which directly contributes to rising water levels during periods of heavy rain and glacial melt.

Reforestation and strategic watershed management also play a critical role. Trees naturally help to absorb rainfall, stabilize soil, and prevent erosion, all of which are essential to reducing the risk of floods and landslides caused by cloudbursts. Pakistan’s ambitious tree plantation initiatives, such as the Billion Tree Tsunami, are steps in the right direction, but must be followed up with committed long-term maintenance, genuine community engagement, and strong protections against illegal logging and urban encroachment. Natural barriers such as wetlands, mangroves, and riverine forests should be preserved and actively restored, as effective buffers against floodwaters and rising sea levels. In the mountainous northern regions, afforestation efforts combined with sustainable land management practices can greatly reduce damage from flash floods and glacial lake outburst floods.

Urban planning in Pakistan must undergo a radical transformation to account for the new realities of a changing climate. Rapid, unregulated, and often chaotic urbanization has led to cities expanding into natural floodplains and riverbanks, thereby turning episodes of heavy rainfall into urban flooding disasters. Major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad frequently suffer from chronically blocked drainage systems, poor waste management, and widespread encroachments on natural water channels.

This is not a conflict to be won with temporary fixes or reactive measures. It requires a holistic, multi-sectoral strategy that thoughtfully integrates environmental protection with economic development, disaster management with forward-looking urban planning, and scientific insight with active community engagement. The time for action is not in the future; it is now. Delay comes with a higher cost— measured in lives lost, homes destroyed, and futures irrevocably jeopardized.

To tackle this, city administrations must invest heavily in modern, high-capacity drainage and sewage systems that can handle intense downpours. Urban flooding can be minimized through the construction of rainwater harvesting systems, the use of permeable pavements, the installation of green rooftops, and the digging of artificial recharge wells. Zoning laws must be strictly enforced to prevent construction in topographically vulnerable areas, and illegal encroachments on stormwater drains and riverbeds must be removed without delay. Public awareness campaigns should accompany these infrastructural and regulatory reforms to promote responsible urban living and encourage active community participation in flood prevention efforts.

Pakistan must also prioritize the modernization of its early warning systems. Many cloudbursts occur with little to no advance warning, catching communities completely off-guard. Investing in advanced meteorological infrastructure, such as Doppler radars, weather satellites, and a dense network of ground-based monitoring stations, will enable more accurate forecasting and allow for quicker dissemination of alerts. Developing localized weather prediction systems specifically tailored to the complex topography of each region, especially in the mountainous north, can save countless lives. Equally important is the development of efficient and redundant communication networks to ensure that warnings reach even the most remote and vulnerable populations. Community-based disaster preparedness programmes, where local residents are trained in basic evacuation drills and rescue techniques, can create a vital first line of defense.

Another area of growing concern is the accelerated melting of glaciers in Pakistan’s northern regions, which are the primary source of water for the country’s rivers. With temperatures rising steadily due to global warming, these glaciers are receding fast, forming numerous unstable glacial lakes that can burst without warning. The increasingly common GLOFs phenomenon poses a severe danger. To address this, the government, ideally with the support of international partners possessing technical expertise, must invest in comprehensive monitoring and detailed mapping. Engineering interventions such as controlled drainage systems, specially designed glacial dams, and protective walls can be employed to minimize the risk of flooding. Additionally, domestic research institutions and universities should be encouraged to conduct studies on glacier dynamics and climate impacts specific to Pakistan’s geography.

Climate adaptation also necessitates a broader economic transformation. Pakistan’s heavy reliance on agriculture renders the national economy particularly vulnerable. There is a pressing need to promote and adopt climate-smart agricultural practices using water more efficiently, improving soil health, and greater resistance to fluctuations in temperature and rainfall. Drought-resistant crop varieties, drip irrigation systems, crop rotation techniques, and agroforestry are all methods to make farming more sustainable and resilient. Farmers must get continuous education, targeted subsidies, and improved access to technology. Moreover, shifting the national energy mix away from a dependence on fossil fuels towards renewables like solar, wind, and hydropower will not only help reduce GHG emissions but also strengthen the country’s energy security.

Pakistan should also be more active in international climate diplomacy. It must consistently advocate for climate justice on global platforms and forcefully demand financial and technical support from wealthier nations historically responsible for the bulk of the climate crisis. International climate finance, particularly funds earmarked for adaptation projects, should be secured through mechanisms like the Green Climate Fund and the Loss and Damage Fund established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). These financial resources can be strategically used to build resilient infrastructure, support communities displaced by climate impacts, and create new job opportunities in green and climate-friendly sectors.

Education and public awareness are vital to climate resilience. Climate literacy should be integrated into the national curriculum. Citizens need to understand the causes and consequences of climate change, and learn how they can be part of the solution. The media, religious leaders, NGOs, and CBOs must all play their par.

While the Pakistan Army has performed an excellent and commendable job during such disasters, it is equally imperative that civilian departments are also well-equipped, well-trained, and well-organized. The civilian administration should be capable of serving as the first responders, utilizing the specialized services of the Army only in extreme urgency when civilian capacity is overwhelmed. The Pakistan Army is already tasked with addressing other issues, including defense and counter-terrorism.

