Pakistan reaffirms authority over Afghan refugee repatriation amid rising concerns

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated its right to determine who may reside within its borders, stating that all undocumented individuals, including Afghans, will be repatriated. Foreign Office spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan made the remarks during a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Friday.

“Any people with no documentation should leave. This is what Pakistan is doing and what any other country will be doing, including in Europe and other countries. It is our territory, we decide who stays in,” he said.

The statement comes as thousands of Afghans—some registered as refugees—have crossed back into Afghanistan in recent days, despite the devastation caused by a recent earthquake that killed over 2,200 people and destroyed entire villages.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi urged Pakistan to pause its repatriation plan, calling for a humanitarian approach under the current circumstances. However, Pakistan has cited a surge in militant activity as a key reason behind its strict policy, which began in 2023 and has so far led to the return of more than 1.2 million Afghans, including over 443,000 this year alone.

A fresh phase of the crackdown is now targeting around 1.3 million Afghans holding UNHCR-issued Proof of Registration cards, who were given until September 1 to leave or face deportation. Many awaiting relocation to Germany have reported police raids on facilities designated by German authorities.

Shafqat Ali Khan expressed hope that Germany would honour its promise to take in Afghan nationals and said bilateral relations between the two countries would continue to grow on the basis of trust and cooperation.

Addressing regional security concerns, he stressed that terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan remain a significant hurdle to stable ties. He urged Kabul to act decisively against these elements and rejected accusations that Pakistan was behind attacks inside Afghanistan.

“Our security operations are focused solely on terrorist threats, based on credible intelligence, and conducted with precision,” he said.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and called on the Taliban to ensure their territory is not used for attacks against Pakistan. He emphasised that terrorism remains a shared threat to regional peace and requires collaborative efforts to eradicate.

Diplomatic channels between the two neighbours remain open, with ongoing engagement at multiple levels. Khan also noted that Pakistan had sent aid for victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan and stands ready to offer further assistance.