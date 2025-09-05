Over 60,000 police personnel to guard Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations across Punjab

Police spokesperson says force to safeguard 1,398 gatherings and 2,498 processions across province

In Lahore alone, 8,000 officials assigned to 216 processions, 112 gatherings

LAHORE: Punjab Police has finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW), with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar reaffirming the force’s commitment to provide foolproof security to all processions, rallies, and gatherings across the province.

“Security will remain on high alert and strict vigilance will be maintained over miscreants and anti-state elements to ensure peace and tranquility on the auspicious occasion,” the IGP pledged.

Sharing details of the security plan, a Punjab Police spokesperson said that security has been arranged for a total of 1,398 gatherings and 2,498 processions to be held across the province, with the deployment of over 60,000 officers and personnel.

“In Lahore alone, 216 processions and 112 gatherings are scheduled, where more than 8,000 officers, personnel, and volunteers will perform security duties,” he added.

For the protection of participants, the spokesperson said, all traditional and modern policing resources would be deployed. Police, traffic police, the elite force, the special branch, and the counter-terrorism department (CTD) teams will be actively engaged in ensuring foolproof arrangements.

The IGP directed that Category A, B, and C processions and gatherings must be secured strictly in line with SOPs, while in sensitive cities, rallies and gatherings will be monitored through Safe City cameras. At the district level, the input of peace committees, religious scholars, and community leaders will also be incorporated into security planning.

Dr. Anwar further instructed that all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs personally supervise the security arrangements, while control rooms across Punjab ensure round-the-clock monitoring of all Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) programs.