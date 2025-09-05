Govt ready to engage Baloch leadership to find solutions to Balochistan’s woes: Talal Ch

State Minister tells National Assembly nearly 2,000 missing persons’ cases under strict legal monitoring

Says National Action Plan to curb terrorism with political and provincial consensus

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to engage with Balochistan’s leadership and political representatives to find practical solutions to the province’s longstanding issues.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that despite an ongoing protest on a major road in the Red Zone in front of the National Press, the authorities have been providing security and necessary facilitation to the demonstrators for several days.

“The government, along with the district administration, has been in continuous contact with the protesters, trying to address their concerns through proper channels,” he added.

The minister noted that while the protest was initially launched to highlight specific issues, some individuals had at times attempted to misuse it for personal or political point-scoring. “We remain in dialogue with the protestors and are ready to engage with them on a comprehensive plan to address their lawful demands,” he said.

He recalled earlier initiatives, including consultations with political parties such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and discussions under the Prime Minister’s Committee on Balochistan, where these matters were addressed openly.

On the issue of missing persons, the minister clarified that nearly 2,000 registered cases exist under the law and are being strictly monitored by the relevant commission. “The government does not allow anyone to act beyond legal boundaries, and the issue of missing persons should not be politicized or exploited for ulterior motives,” he emphasized.

Responding to another point, Talal Chaudhry warned that holding political gatherings without proper clearance created potential soft targets such as school buses, markets, mosques, or other public spaces, which terrorists could exploit. He stressed that security assessments must be completed before any event is allowed to proceed to ensure public safety.

He added that the National Action Plan, formulated with the consensus of all provincial governments and political parties, would significantly help reduce terrorism in the country.