ECP postpones Punjab by-elections amid widespread flooding

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed upcoming by-elections in Punjab due to severe flooding that has damaged infrastructure and hampered administrative operations across the province.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, the ECP confirmed the delay of polls in four National Assembly (NA) and four Provincial Assembly (PA) constituencies, citing the extensive destruction caused by monsoon rains and floodwaters.

“The scale of damage to roads, bridges, schools, government buildings, and communication networks has made it impossible to conduct elections under fair and secure conditions,” the commission noted. It added that many polling staff, who are government employees, are currently engaged in flood relief efforts and are unavailable for election duties.

Several District Returning Officers had reported the unavailability of designated staff and requested replacements from nearby districts. However, logistical challenges and the ongoing emergency response have rendered such arrangements unfeasible.

The Government of Punjab also formally urged the ECP to delay the polls, highlighting the overwhelming burden on civil administration and law enforcement due to rescue operations.

After reviewing the situation in a meeting held on September 4, the ECP concluded that holding elections in current conditions would compromise voter participation and electoral integrity.

Postponed Constituencies:

National Assembly: NA-66 Wazirabad NA-96 Faisalabad NA-129 Lahore NA-143 Sahiwal

Provincial Assembly: PP-73 Sargodha PP-87 Mianwali PP-98 Faisalabad PP-203 Sahiwal



“The decision was made in the public interest,” the ECP stated. “Polling will resume once the situation improves to ensure safety and full voter engagement.”

Flood Impact Overview

At least 46 people have lost their lives, and over 3.7 million have been affected as monsoon rains, compounded by upstream water releases from India, continue to inundate vast areas of Punjab. Nearly 1.8 million residents have been evacuated, with approximately 3,900 villages submerged.

In a bid to protect the historic city of Multan, authorities are considering breaching the Chenab River’s banks to redirect water toward less populated outskirts and ease river pressure.

As of the latest reports, flood levels have reached alarming highs:

Chenab River: 530,000 cusecs at Qadirabad, 500,000 cusecs at Chiniot

530,000 cusecs at Qadirabad, 500,000 cusecs at Chiniot Trimmu: 253,000 cusecs

253,000 cusecs Ravi River: 98,000 cusecs at Siphon

98,000 cusecs at Siphon Sutlej River: 319,295 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala, 169,032 cusecs at Panjnad

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally inspected Head Muhammad Wala, identified as the next critical flood point. Rising water pressure at Multan’s Shershah Bridge has led to traffic suspension in the area.

