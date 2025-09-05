CM Maryam calls for master plan to prevent future floods

Punjab CM orders removal of encroachments from waterways, saying relief funds to be increased

Forms high-level committee formed for survey damages, saying rehab package to cover farmers and flood-hit families

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the preparation of a comprehensive rehabilitation package for flood victims, with an increase in relief funds to ensure maximum support.

Chairing a special meeting in Lahore on Friday, the chief minister instructed the Urban Unit, Board of Revenue, and other relevant departments to take immediate steps for developing the rehabilitation plan. She emphasized that the concerns of flood-affected families must be addressed sympathetically and directed that the package should also cover the needs of flood-hit farmers.

(20+) Facebook

Maryam Nawaz ordered an early completion of the survey for the package, stressing that the procedure must be transparent and digitally recorded. A high-level committee has been formed to oversee the survey project, while the chief minister announced she would personally unveil the early rehabilitation package.

In view of widespread displacement, the CM directed the establishment of marquees in every district for families unable to return home due to flood damage. She instructed that separate marquees for men and women be set up and provided with clean water, food, and other essential facilities, especially considering the onset of cold weather.

The meeting also decided to remove encroachments and settlements from waterways, declaring river and stream channels as red zones for construction.

Maryam Nawaz further announced the inclusion of the “Apni Chhath, Apna Ghar” program for the rehabilitation of damaged houses, reaffirming, “We cannot rest until the homes of flood victims are restored.”

She said her visits to flood-hit areas had made her realize the severity of people’s suffering. “Their houses have been destroyed—how can we sit peacefully? Many expectations of flood victims are attached to me, and it is my honor and responsibility to fulfill them,” she remarked.

The CM underscored the urgent need for a master plan to prevent floods and other disasters in Punjab, calling it essential for long-term resilience.

Punjab Police Rescue Operation Relocates Over 357,000 Flood Victims

On the other hand, Punjab Police’s ongoing rescue and relief operation has safely relocated more than 357,000 flood victims from inundated areas across the province.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said officers and personnel have so far rescued and shifted to safe locations 139,655 men, 105,934 women, and 111,499 children. In addition, police have rescued 478,438 livestock stranded in flood-affected districts.

More than 16,000 officers and personnel are actively engaged in the operation across Punjab, including Lahore. Over 700 police vehicles and 40 boats are being used to evacuate victims and transport them to safety.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, directed that evacuation and rescue efforts continue without interruption. He also ordered enhanced security and patrolling in evacuated areas to safeguard citizens’ properties.

The IGP further emphasized that displaced citizens taking shelter in relief camps must be provided full security, food, and essential necessities of life. He instructed officers to remain in close coordination with the PDMA, district administrations, rescue services, and other security agencies to maximize the effectiveness of the operation.

Dr. Anwar also stressed the need for regular police patrolling in villages and settlements along riverbanks to ensure public safety during the ongoing flood crisis.