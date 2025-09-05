China warns Philippines against tramping on China’s red line

BEIJING: Guo Jiakun, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated that China has observed Philippines Defense Minister Gilbert Teodoro and others making irresponsible remarks and deliberately provoking issues related to Taiwan and other matters concerning China on multiple occasions.

In response to Philippine defense minister Gilbert Teodoro’s claims that China should not impose its red line on the Philippines and that it’s the Philippines’ sovereignty to accept Taiwan officials and no government official met with Lin Chia-lung and the Philippines is “committed to the one-China Policy” but “China has no right to dictate,” Guo said that the Philippines officials blatantly challenged China’s core interest, red line and bottom line.

“China never tolerates and firmly opposes such moves,” he warned, adding that China has stated its solemn position on the Philippines, allowing the visit by the head of the foreign affairs department of the Taiwanese authorities.

He said the Philippines has repeatedly adopted wrongful and provocative words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues, violated basic norms governing international relations and its commitment on Taiwan-related issues, and kept undermining its relations with China and trampling on China’s red line.

The Philippines will pay the price and all consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the Philippines, according to Guo.

“Our message to the Philippines is that for anyone in the Philippines who tries to be a troublemaker on the Taiwan question, interferes in China’s internal affairs, or undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, their action will only backfire,” the spokesperson said.

“We urge those individuals to quit their theatrics and stop making provocations,” Guo added.