Aleema Khan targeted in ‘orchestrated assault,’ PTI alleges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday strongly condemned what it described as a “premeditated assault” on party founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, during a media interaction.

In a statement, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram called the incident “cowardly and shameful,” alleging that it was carried out by two masked women who were deliberately facilitated to escape from the scene. He claimed the episode reflected the “desperation of an illegitimate regime.”

Waqas maintained that the attack was not an isolated incident but part of a pattern of harassment against women in politics, recalling past episodes involving Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He accused the government of “crossing all limits of decency and morality,” and said the assault further poisoned the already charged political climate.

He added that Aleema Khan remained composed and continued her press talk despite the disruption, which he said reflected PTI’s resolve to continue its political struggle.

The PTI leader reiterated that the party would not be intimidated by “cowardly tactics” and vowed to continue its campaign for “constitutional rule, democracy, and judicial independence.”