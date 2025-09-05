Aleema Khan egged outside Adiala Jail; police arrest two women

RAWALPINDI: Police on Friday arrested two women for hurling an egg at PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, during a media talk outside Adiala Jail, where a hearing of the Toshakhana case was under way.

Footage of the incident, widely circulated on television and social media, showed Aleema visibly shocked when the egg struck her.

According to a statement by Rawalpindi Police, the suspects were PTI supporters who had come to the city with members of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance and the All Pakistan Clerks Association to press their demands.

“The egging took place when Aleema Khan did not answer the questions raised by the two women,” the statement said, adding that the suspects were taken into custody and shifted to the Adiala checkpoint. Police further said the women tried to flee in their car, but PTI supporters surrounded the vehicle, pelting it with pebbles and smashing the windscreen.

The PTI, in a statement on X, called the incident a “shameful attack on Aleema Khan” and alleged that the women had been sent “as part of an agenda”. The party accused police of facilitating their escape and demanded registration of a case. It also shared a video of a white Honda BR-V bearing registration number BJS-608, claiming it was the suspects’ vehicle.

However, a check of public records on the Sindh Excise Department’s website showed that the number belonged to a Suzuki Alto.

Aleema Khan has been actively campaigning for her brother’s release since August 2024. Imran Khan, jailed since August 2023, is serving a sentence in the £190 million corruption case and also faces trials in May 9 violence cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The incident revived memories of November 2014, when police foiled a plan by PML-N activists in Gujranwala to attack Imran Khan with rotten eggs and tomatoes marked with the slogan “Ro Imran Ro” (Cry Imran Cry). Four suspects were arrested at that time.