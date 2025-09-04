Xi Jinping calls for consolidating China-DPRK ties in talks with Kim Jong Un

BEIJING: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Beijing on Thursday.

Kim is in China for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Noting that China and the DPRK are good neighbors, friends and comrades, Xi said the two countries share common beliefs and goals, adding that Kim’s attendance at the commemorations reflects the DPRK’s firm will to safeguard the outcomes of the victory in World War II, and provides an important opportunity for the two parties and the two countries to further develop friendly and cooperative relations.

Xi said the CPC and the Chinese government attach great importance to the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK, pledging to maintain, consolidate and develop bilateral relations.

No matter how the international situation changes, China’s position on its relations with the DPRK will not change, he said, adding that China will, as always, support the DPRK in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions.

China is willing to work with the DPRK to enhance high-level exchanges and strategic communication, deepen the exchange of experience in party and state governance, maintain close interaction at all levels and carry out practical cooperation in various fields, said Xi.

Faced with unprecedented global challenges, Xi said he has successively put forward the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, which have received active support and response from the DPRK side.

He called on both countries to strengthen strategic coordination in global and regional affairs and safeguard common interests.

On the Korean Peninsula issue, China has always maintained an objective and fair position and is willing to continue to strengthen coordination with the DPRK to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, said Xi.