Trump’s war on homelessness in the USA

When I lived in Pakistan, homelessness was largely perceived as a problem confined to the developing world— a symptom of poverty, conflicts, and weak governance. The idea that a resource-rich country like the USA could face a similar crisis seemed unimaginable. Yet, after nearly a year of living here, I have come to realize that homelessness is neither a “third-world problem” nor a rare phenomenon. It is a deep-rooted crisis at the heart of the world’s wealthiest nation, silently transforming its social and urban landscape.

President Donald Trump, already grappling with significant domestic and international challenges— including wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, tensions between Pakistan and India, and his claims of having helped defuse multiple global conflicts— has placed homelessness among his top priorities. From Los Angeles to New York City, the evidence is striking: small tents line sidewalks, makeshift shelters occupy public spaces, and families live beneath bridges or in their cars. What might once have been viewed as isolated instances has become a widespread humanitarian emergency.

Trump views homelessness as central to his broader plan to restore the USA’s global image, improve the aesthetics of its cities, and ensure public safety. However, addressing the problem is not simply a matter of clearing streets. It requires an in-depth understanding of the underlying causes and a comprehensive strategy to rehabilitate individuals rather than merely displace them.

Globally, homelessness reflects the deep inequalities that persist despite immense progress in science, technology, and wealth creation. According to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), between 1.6 billion and 3 billion people lack adequate housing, while over 330 million face absolute homelessness— living entirely without shelter. More than 1.1 billion live in slums or informal settlements, a figure that has grown by 130 million since 2015. This is not a challenge unique to poor nations; it spans continents and economies, from conflict-torn regions to affluent capitals.

In places like Syria, Yemen, and Sudan, homelessness has surged due to war, displacement, and collapsing infrastructure. Nigeria, for example, is home to 24.4 million homeless people— about 13% of its population— driven by poverty, rapid urbanization, and a lack of affordable housing. In Syria, 6.56 million people have been rendered homeless after years of conflict, making it one of the largest displacement crises in modern history. While such figures are expected in fragile states, the growing presence of homelessness in wealthy economies like the USA, the UK, and Germany underscores a deeper global failure.

In the USA, homelessness has reached record levels. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reported 771,480 Americans experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2024— the highest figure ever recorded. This equals 23 people per 10,000 residents living in shelters, vehicles, or unsheltered conditions. States like California and New York remain epicentres of the crisis: California reports 187,084 homeless individuals (48 per 10,000), while New York faces an even higher rate, with 158,019 people homeless (81 per 10,000). In Hawaii, the crisis is worsening, with homelessness nearly doubling between 2019 and 2024, rising from 44 to 80 people per 10,000 residents.

The drivers behind this emergency are complex and interconnected. A severe shortage of affordable housing remains at its core, compounded by rising rents, inflation, and stagnating wages. For many middle- and lower-income families, securing stable housing has become impossible. Mental health challenges and lack of access to treatment exacerbate the issue, as do natural disasters and public health crises that displace thousands of families. In some cases, even full-time employment fails to guarantee a roof over one’s head, revealing how deeply structural this crisis has become.

The USA possesses the resources, innovation, and leadership to combat this crisis effectively. What is needed is a national consensus that homelessness is not a reflection of personal failure but a consequence of systemic gaps. By embracing compassion and collaboration, the USA can ensure a future where every citizen has access to safe, secure, and dignified housing—a future where the wealthiest nation on Earth leads not just by economic power but by its ability to care for its most vulnerable.

Europe faces its own escalating challenges, demonstrating that homelessness is not limited by geography or wealth. Across the European Union and UK, over one million people sleep without adequate shelter every night. In France, there are 333,000 homeless people— about 30.7 per 10,000 residents. Germany reports 263,000 homeless individuals (25.8 per 10,000), while the UK faces around 400,000 homeless, including over 309,000 in England alone. As in the USA, the crisis is fueled by soaring housing costs, insufficient welfare systems, migration pressures, and underfunded public housing initiatives. According to the European Federation of National Organisations Working with the Homeless (FEANTSA), the lack of affordable housing combined with inadequate social support structures has left governments unprepared to meet growing demands.

Yet some nations have proven that homelessness is neither inevitable nor unsolvable. Japan offers an exceptional example of effective intervention. As of 2024, the country recorded just 2,820 homeless individuals nationwide, translating to two per 100,000 people— one of the lowest rates in the developed world. Japan’s success lies in comprehensive, long-term strategies that integrate permanent housing solutions, job placement programs, mental health care, and social reintegration services. Its model demonstrates that with structured governance and well-funded social policies, the cycle of homelessness can be broken.

Against this global backdrop, President Trump’s administration has unveiled an ambitious strategy to address homelessness in America. His plan prioritizes clearing unsafe encampments, expanding affordable housing projects, and partnering with private developers to accelerate construction. Additionally, his administration emphasizes rehabilitation, including mental health support, job training, and pathways to employment, alongside tighter immigration controls, arguing that undocumented migration adds pressure on limited public resources.

However, experts caution that enforcement alone cannot resolve the crisis. Removing tents and shelters from city streets may improve appearances temporarily but fails to address the structural causes of homelessness. Long-term solutions require a multi-pronged approach: investing in affordable housing, strengthening mental health infrastructure, reforming wage and rent policies, and equipping individuals with the tools to achieve stability. Without these measures, efforts risk displacing vulnerable populations rather than rehabilitating them.

The issue is no longer confined to impoverished regions or war-torn societies; homelessness has emerged as a global challenge that transcends borders, economies, and ideologies. For the United States, Trump’s war on homelessness represents both a political commitment and a moral responsibility. Success will depend on whether the country can transition from short-term optics to comprehensive policies that prioritize dignity, opportunity, and inclusivity.

