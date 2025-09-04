Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding location revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to marry next summer in Rhode Island, according to a source close to the couple. Despite some reports claiming the pair aren’t rushing into marriage, the insider reveals, “They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island. She is in a hurry to have children.”

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee has expressed support for the couple’s choice of venue, sharing his enthusiasm on social media: “Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.”

Swift’s luxurious mansion in Westerly’s Watch Hill area, where the couple is rumored to tie the knot, is undergoing a $1.7 million renovation. The updates include a new wing, additional bathrooms, and a kitchen remodel. Swift bought the estate in 2013 for $17.5 million, and it features 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a garden, and a swimming pool. The mansion is known for hosting star-studded Fourth of July parties, and last summer, Kelce and his teammate Patrick Mahomes attended one of Swift’s poolside events.

The mansion also gained fame in Swift’s 2020 song “The Last Great American Dynasty,” which narrates the story of its former owner, Rebekah Harkness, a socialite who filled the pool with champagne.

It remains unclear whether the wedding will take place at Swift’s home or another venue in the area. Rhode Island recently passed a “Taylor Swift Tax,” which charges non-residents $2.50 for every $500 of property value above $1 million.

Sources have also confirmed that the wedding will be a private affair, with Swift and Kelce opting for a more casual ceremony with close friends and family. The couple announced their engagement on August 26, sharing a series of photos with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Taylor Swift’s $17.5 million home in Watch Hill.

On a recent episode of Kelce’s podcast, his brother Jason jokingly expressed excitement for the upcoming wedding planning phase. Kelce, who had initially considered proposing on the water, said he ultimately chose a more personalized approach. “Know your partner, know who you’re doing it for and do it for the right reasons,” he shared.