Punjab Police uses drone to target bandit hideouts in RY Khan’s katcha area

‘Surprise operation’ conducted against dacoits in Katcha Ronti to recover kidnapped people: Spokesperson

RAHIM YAR KHAN/LAHORE: The Punjab Police on Wednesday conducted a “surprise operation” against dacoits in Katcha Ronti of Rahim Yar Khan and deployed modern drone technology to bomb bandits’ hideouts and shelters to recover people kidnapped by the reverine gang.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, several criminal hideouts were destroyed, and reports indicate that multiple dacoits sustained injuries during the strikes.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the targeted operation was launched to rescue individuals held hostage by Katcha bandits. Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan Irfan Ali Samo, drones were used to strike the dacoits’ hideouts in the riverine belt.

DPO Samo said the ongoing crackdown has tightened the noose around criminal elements, reaffirming the police’s resolve to eliminate dacoits from the region.

In a post on X, the Punjab Police said that “an operation against dacoit hideouts was carried out in Rahim Yar Khan’s Kacha Ronti, using drones.”

پنجاب پولیس کا رحیم یار خان کے کچے میں جدید ٹیکنالوجی کے ساتھ بڑا آپریشن

رحیم یار خان پولیس نے کچہ رونتی میں ڈاکوؤں کے خلاف ڈرون ٹیکنالوجی استعمال کرتے ہوئے کئی پناہ گاہیں اور ٹھکانے تباہ کر دیے، متعدد ڈاکو زخمی ہونے کی اطلاعات۔

یرغمال افراد کی بازیابی کیلئے ٹارگٹڈ آپریشن، ڈی پی… pic.twitter.com/MxxxpjLla5 — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) September 3, 2025

“The operation left multiple dacoits injured,” the statement added.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar commended the efforts of the police and was quoted as saying, “Punjab Police is fully utilising drone technology not only to assist flood-affected people but also to eliminate criminal elements.”

For decades, dozens of bandit gangs armed with sophisticated weaponry have operated with impunity in northern Sindh as well as southern Punjab. Kidnappings for ransom, extortion rackets, brutal killings and robberies on major highways occur on a daily basis.

Earlier on August 1, five cops were martyred after bandits of the Katcha area attacked a police checkpoint in Rahim Yar Khan.

Punjab Highway Patrol releases August 2025 performance report

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has released its monthly performance report, highlighting extensive efforts to serve citizens and enforce laws across the province’s highways.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, PHP teams checked 4.3 million individuals through the e-Police Post App in August. These efforts led to the arrest of 438 proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

During the same period, 2.1 million vehicles were inspected, resulting in the recovery of 397 stolen vehicles and motorcycles. Legal action was initiated against 41,107 overloaded vehicles for violating axle load limits and 957 vehicles for the illegal use of gas cylinders.

For public convenience, PHP issued 22,107 driving licenses, while 59 missing children were safely reunited with their parents. To ensure smooth traffic flow, police cleared 2,080 temporary and permanent encroachments across highways.

In addition, 17,912 commuters were provided assistance and guidance on roads, and 24,028 citizens benefited from various policing services at Police Service Centers.