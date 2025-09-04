Pakistan braces for flooding as monsoon rains intensify in southern regions from Sept 6

Pakistan is facing a worsening flood situation as the ninth spell of monsoon rains intensifies, with heavy rainfall affecting several cities and floodwaters rising in major rivers. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of severe flooding in the coming days, particularly near Panjnad and downstream Indus River barrages.

The ongoing monsoon spell, expected to last for the next 24 to 48 hours, has already brought heavy rains to cities like Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Lahore, heightening the flood threat in northern regions.

Southern Punjab and Sindh are also at risk, with the NDMA forecasting heavy rainfall in Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Dadu, and Qambar Shahdadkot from September 6. Additional rainfall is anticipated in Umarkot and Mirpurkhas.

Floodwaters from the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers are predicted to converge at Head Panjnad, creating a severe flood threat between September 4 and 5. The NDMA has confirmed that water released by India has already entered Pakistan, exacerbating the risk of high-level flooding. Authorities are on high alert, with district administrations and disaster management institutions monitoring the situation closely.

Current flood levels include:

Guddu Barrage : 369,600 cusecs (medium-level flood)

Sukkur Barrage : 300,600 cusecs (low-level flood)

Kotri Barrage: 266,800 cusecs (low-level flood)

In Sindh, hot and humid weather is expected to persist, with rain and flood risks in certain districts, and temperatures between 33°C and 35°C for the next three days.