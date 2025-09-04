Markhor hunting permit auctioned for record Rs100m in GB

GILGIT: A trophy hunting permit for the endangered Astore markhor was auctioned for a record Rs100 million ($370,000) in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday, the highest ever bid in Pakistan and worldwide for the species.

The permit was secured by Raja Farhad Maqpoon, owner of Shikar Safaris, for the Nanga Parbat conservancy area during the Wildlife and Parks Department’s annual trophy hunting auction.

In total, 118 hunting permits were auctioned for the 2025–26 season, including four Astore markhors, 100 Himalayan ibex, and 14 blue sheep. The second-highest bid for a markhor reached $286,000, while the top permits for blue sheep and Himalayan ibex sold for $40,000 and $13,000, respectively.

“This is a record for the highest markhor hunting permit bid in the world and in Pakistan,” GB Conservator for Parks and Wildlife Khadim Abbas said. The previous record was $271,000, set in Chitral last year.

The department also raised base prices this year, setting the minimum bid for a markhor at $200,000 (up from $150,000). Base prices for blue sheep and ibex were fixed at $30,000 and $10,000, respectively.

While the programme has long been credited with reviving endangered species by channeling 80 percent of revenues back into local communities for conservation and development, some outfitters warned the steep hikes may discourage foreign hunters.

“If conservation is replaced with short-term financial gains, the model could collapse, harming both wildlife and communities,” said Ikram Baig, president of the GB Association of Tour Operators.

Launched in 1990, the trophy hunting programme is considered a key conservation success story in the region.