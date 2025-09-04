King Charles’ “unusual” approach to Cancer treatment revealed by Buckingham Palace

It’s been 18 months since Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, though the specific type has not been disclosed. Despite this, the 76-year-old monarch has maintained a busy schedule, making public appearances and carrying out royal duties, though he was briefly hospitalized due to treatment side effects. As the Royal Family returns to their duties after their summer break at Balmoral, King Charles’s former butler, Grant Harrold, has spoken out about how the Palace has managed this challenging period.

Harrold, who recently released his memoir The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service, praised the Palace’s transparency regarding the King’s health. In an interview with GB News at his book launch in London, Harrold remarked, “It’s good that they’ve been so open about it. That’s really unusual.”

He also highlighted the increased roles being taken on by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Camilla. “William stepping up is important because one day that will be his role,” Harrold said, drawing a parallel between the current situation and Queen Elizabeth’s experience standing in for her father, King George VI, who died from cancer in 1952. Harrold noted that these experiences were crucial in preparing the Queen for her eventual reign and stressed the importance of Prince William getting similar experience while his father is still King.

“William’s role in the Royal Family has expanded over the past year,” Harrold continued, pointing to occasions when the Prince of Wales represented the Royal Family on global stages, including at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris and the funeral of Pope Francis. Additionally, in June, William delivered a speech in Monaco on ocean protection, a cause his father is passionate about.

Harrold’s insights reflect the careful planning and leadership transition underway within the Royal Family as Prince William steps into a more prominent role in preparation for the future.