Five more SIC MNAs resign from standing committees

ISLAMABAD: Five more MNAs of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Thursday resigned from standing committees following instructions from PTI founder Imran Khan.

According to sources, these five MNAs submitted their resignations to the office of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, bringing the total number of MNAs who have resigned from standing committees to 52.

The Speaker’s office has not yet received 22 of these resignations, according to National Assembly sources.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has not taken any action on the resignations, as the PMLN government has reportedly requested him to withhold approval.

Sources further revealed that 25 SIC MNAs have not stepped down, including Saleem Rehman, Suhail Sultan, Muhammad Basheer, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Atif, Khawaja Shiraz, Mahmood Zulfiqar Ali, Naseem Ali Shah, Sher Afzal Khan, Usama Ahmed Mela, Ghulam Muhammad, Riaz Fatyana, and Sher Ali Arbab.