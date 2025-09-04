NATIONAL

Five more SIC MNAs resign from standing committees

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Five more MNAs of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Thursday resigned from standing committees following instructions from PTI founder Imran Khan.

According to sources, these five MNAs submitted their resignations to the office of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, bringing the total number of MNAs who have resigned from standing committees to 52.

The Speaker’s office has not yet received 22 of these resignations, according to National Assembly sources.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has not taken any action on the resignations, as the PMLN government has reportedly requested him to withhold approval.

Sources further revealed that 25 SIC MNAs have not stepped down, including Saleem Rehman, Suhail Sultan, Muhammad Basheer, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Atif, Khawaja Shiraz, Mahmood Zulfiqar Ali, Naseem Ali Shah, Sher Afzal Khan, Usama Ahmed Mela, Ghulam Muhammad, Riaz Fatyana, and Sher Ali Arbab.

Previous article
Field Marshal Asim Munir’s tenure to be completed in 2027: Rana Sanaullah
Next article
Spreading the power
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

US court sides with Harvard in $2.2bn funding dispute

WASHINGTON: A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that US President Donald Trump's administration unlawfully terminated about $2.2 billion in grants awarded to Harvard University...

Markhor hunting permit auctioned for record Rs100m in GB

White House takes tariffs fight to US Supreme Court

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding location revealed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.