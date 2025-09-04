Field Marshal Asim Munir’s tenure to be completed in 2027: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah has said that the tenure of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will be completed in 2027, after which the question of any extension would arise.

He praised Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for giving the nation “an opportunity to take pride in a decisive victory after 78 years.”

Speaking to the media at the Punjab Assembly, Rana Sanaullah touched on a range of issues. He pointed out that climate change has led to dramatic shifts worldwide, citing how the Sutlej and Ravi rivers, once dry, have recently seen heavy water flow. He said the government’s coordinated response this year helped minimize human losses, with all institutions working as a team to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people. Without these timely measures, he noted, the damage could have been far greater.

The PML-N leader also highlighted the evolution of service terms for army chiefs. At one time, the tenure was four years, later reduced to three years, and it is now set at five years. He said Field Marshal Asim Munir will complete his term in 2027, after which the question of extension could be considered.

He further stated that attempts were made to trigger civil war in Pakistan, including on May 9 and later on the 24th and 26th of the month. Such actions, he warned, cannot be permitted under any circumstances, as they threaten the integrity of the country. He emphasized that whichever group attempts it must be strictly stopped.