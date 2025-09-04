Charity Day: PM urges support for relief, rehabilitation of flood-hit countrymen

ISLAMABAD: As the world observes International Charity Day on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the countrymen to extend every possible support for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people, reiterating the commitment to progress, prosperity, and a resilient future.

The prime minister, in his message on the Day, said that in the wake of recent heavy rains and flooding, the spirit of charitable contributions had gained even greater significance.

“The affected populations have suffered severe losses of livestock, livelihoods, and homes. They are in dire need of food, shelter, and healthcare facilities. The federal and provincial governments, along with the public and armed forces, are collectively engaged in ongoing rescue and relief operations,” he remarked.

He said that Pakistan joined the global community in observing the Day, highlighting the importance of charity, co-existence, and contributions to societal welfare, as the country’s social history was a testament to the people selflessly helping others, irrespective of race or any prejudice.

“The spirit of serving others marks Pakistan’s social and cultural values. Pakistani volunteers and philanthropists have consistently provided financial and practical support to their fellow citizens during accidents, natural disasters, wars, and other emergencies, leading the country to rank among the most generous nations globally,” he commented.

The prime minister said that Pakistan’s philanthropists take pride in efficiently providing services like free medical treatment, free meals, and free ambulance services under the umbrella of charitable initiatives, reflecting the country’s social and cultural values and Islamic teachings.

He highlighted that the Government of Pakistan was successfully implementing various comprehensive programs aimed at poverty alleviation and welfare.

“Through initiatives like the Benazir Income Support Programme, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zakat, Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, and other healthcare measures, millions of deserving individuals are benefiting,” he added.