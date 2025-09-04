BNP-M’s rally bombing toll rises to 15 as CM Bugti, PM Shehbaz vow justice

Balochistan home secy says suicide bomber failed to breach rally due to tight security

Rs1.5m compensation announced for martyrs’ families, section 144 imposed with night gatherings banned till Sept 15

CM Bugti vows zero tolerance, visits injured at hospitals

PM Shehbaz, President Zardari condemn attack, pledge justice

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: The death toll from yesterday’s suicide bombing near Shahwani Stadium in Quetta’s Sariab area rose to 15 on Wednesday, with 32 others injured. The attack took place late Tuesday night, shortly after a public meeting of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) marking the death anniversary of veteran leader Sardar Attaullah Mengal.

The banned militant Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the bombing, AFP reported.

At a press conference, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the explosion occurred at 9:45pm, around 500 metres from the rally’s exit point, in a poorly lit area near a graveyard. He noted the attacker failed to breach the main gathering due to tight security, including the deployment of 120 police personnel, and detonated the explosives outside.

Remains of the bomber, believed to be under 30 years old, were recovered. Officials estimate eight kilogrammes of explosives were used. Shafqaat announced a compensation package: Rs1.5 million for families of the deceased, Rs0.5m for each injured, and Rs200,000 for minor victims.

He said Section 144 had been enforced across Balochistan till September 15, with a province-wide high alert in place. Public gatherings and processions after sundown, including those during Eid Miladun Nabi, have been prohibited to ensure safety.

CM Bugti: Zero tolerance for terrorism

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, chairing a high-level law and order meeting, vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. He stressed that terrorists would not be allowed to sabotage peace and directed officials to strengthen security protocols.

Bugti said critically injured patients would be airlifted to Karachi if required. He urged political parties and citizens to cooperate with security forces during the threat alert and appealed for unity against terrorism.

The CM later visited Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre and CMH Quetta to meet the injured, expressing satisfaction with medical arrangements. “Terrorists are showing cowardice by targeting innocent citizens, but they will not succeed in their designs,” he said.

Condemnations from President, PM

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack, calling for a thorough investigation to ensure perpetrators are held accountable. He expressed deep grief, solidarity with victims’ families and prayed for swift recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking from Beijing with Balochistan CM Bugti, denounced the bombing as “damning evidence of terrorists’ conspiracy to spread chaos in Balochistan.” He declared that terrorists were enemies of peace and development, vowing to continue the fight until their complete eradication.

The premier termed the attack on innocent citizens as cowardly and ordered provision of the best medical treatment for the injured. He assured CM Bugti of full federal support, stressing, “The terrorists involved in the blast will be traced and given exemplary punishment.”