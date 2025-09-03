Villages marooned after deadly floods in India

Flooding in India’s northwestern state of Punjab has left thousands of people stranded, with at least 29 fatalities reported and over 250,000 individuals affected. The state’s chief minister described the event as “one of the worst flood disasters in decades.”

The devastating floods have inundated more than 940 square kilometers of farmland, causing massive crop losses. Punjab, often referred to as India’s breadbasket, is now struggling with significant agricultural damage. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for federal assistance, which Modi assured, offering the “full support” of the government.

Authorities have expressed concern over the potential loss of livestock, although the full scale of the destruction will only be known once the floodwaters recede. To aid in rescue and relief efforts, over 1,000 boats and 30 helicopters have been deployed by India’s army and disaster response teams.

The flooding, which has trapped villagers and their livestock, has forced many to seek shelter in relief camps. As the region’s rivers cross into Pakistan, floodwaters have also affected large areas there, exacerbating the crisis.

While monsoon rains and floods are common in the subcontinent, experts warn that climate change and poor development planning are increasing the severity and frequency of such disasters. In Punjab, rainfall has surged by over a third compared to average levels during the June-September monsoon period.

In addition to the flooding in Punjab, the capital city of Delhi is grappling with swollen rivers, particularly the Yamuna, which breached its danger mark this week, flooding several areas and causing traffic gridlocks.

These floods, fueled by record rainfall, are part of a larger trend that has led to deadly floods in other parts of India, such as Jammu and Kashmir, and have raised significant concerns about the country’s preparedness for such climate-induced disasters.