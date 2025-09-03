Terrorist commander killed in Lakki Marwat operation, police confirm

LAKKI MARWAT: A terrorist commander accused of orchestrating bombings and targeting law enforcement agencies was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district, police said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the militant — identified as Kifayatullah — was shot dead during an exchange of fire in the Nawar Khel area. A police constable was injured in the encounter, which was led by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

“Acting on information about a suspected hideout, police and CTD teams launched an operation. The firefight lasted for some time, during which the police retaliated bravely,” the statement noted. A Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition were recovered from the scene. A clearance operation is still underway in the locality, officials added.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bannu region Sajjad Khan commended the police personnel for their courage. “Our officers are always ready to fight for their homeland. Their resolve to thwart terrorism is ironclad,” he said.

Lakki Marwat, a district long marred by militancy since the early 2000s, has witnessed an uptick in violence in recent months. In August alone, terrorists staged a string of attacks, killing three soldiers and a woman and leaving three others wounded, including two soldiers.

Despite repeated security crackdowns and efforts by local peace committees, militant groups continue to maintain influence in the area, making it one of the most volatile districts in the province.