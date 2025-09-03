SHO slaps two motorcyclists attempting to breach road closure in Multan

MULTAN: In Multan, SHO Rao Ali slapped two motorcyclists on Wednesday after they attempted to cross a road that had been closed due to flood risks. The individuals reportedly ignored safety measures while trying to move from Garewala Chowk to the opposite side.

The police had sealed Mohammad Wala Road overnight as rising floodwaters from the Chenab River posed a significant threat to the area. Multan Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan confirmed that traffic at Head Muhammad Wala had already been suspended. Authorities warned that a breach of the Head might be necessary if flood pressure continues to rise.

A major flood wave from the Chenab River, currently passing through Head Trimmu, is expected to reach Multan by tonight. Additionally, rising water levels at Head Sidhnai are posing threats to nearby areas such as Pir Mahal and Khanewal.

At present, the water gauge at Head Muhammadwala stands at 408 feet, with the critical level being 417 feet. A technical committee will decide on breaching the head based on factors such as the flood wave’s intensity and speed.

Authorities have urged the public to adhere to the restrictions and emphasized that the road closures are necessary to protect lives amid the worsening flood emergency.