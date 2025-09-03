Sharukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana’s Property Investment in Maharashtra Under Legal Scrutiny

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly facing legal scrutiny over a significant land purchase in Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai. The property, valued at ₹12.91 crore (approximately $1.5 million USD), is located in the village of Thal and was originally designated for agricultural use.

This high-profile transaction is drawing attention because, under Maharashtra state law, only registered farmers are typically permitted to purchase agricultural land. Reports indicate that documents filed for the sale show Khan listed as a farmer, a detail that has raised questions among local authorities.

The land was acquired from three sisters who had inherited it. Suhana Khan reportedly paid a stamp duty of ₹77.46 lakh on the transaction. The property is registered under Deja Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, a company with familial ties to the Khan family. A formal investigation has been launched, with a report directed by the Resident Deputy Collector of Alibaug to determine if any laws were bypassed.

This isn’t Khan’s only investment in the area. She reportedly made another purchase in Alibaug worth ₹10 crore, bringing her total land holdings in the region to a value of ₹22 crore. Authorities are now reviewing these transactions to ensure all legal requirements were met.