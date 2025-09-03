Picture a room in Tianjin buzzing with leaders from over 20 nations, their voices mingling with delegates from 10 global organizations, all gathered for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit on August 31 and September 1. This wasn’t just another diplomatic meet-up; it was the SCO’s biggest stage yet, alive with ideas for a more connected, secure, and equitable world. From economic breakthroughs to bold visions for global governance, the summit delivered tangible progress, proving that even in a fractured world, nations can unite for shared goals. The active participation of Pakistan, alongside high-profile meetings involving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscored the event’s potential to reshape Asia’s geopolitical landscape.

Economic cooperation took centrestage with promising developments. Xi pushed for an SCO development bank, a practical step to address the region’s need for stable infrastructure and trade financing. Leaders from India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asian nations like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan explored ways to deepen financial ties, including reducing reliance on external currencies for trade. Pakistan played a pivotal role, advocating for enhanced connectivity through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship Belt and Road Initiative project. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized integrating CPEC with SCO economic goals, proposing expanded trade routes linking South Asia to Central Asia. The summit culminated in a development strategy through 2035, emphasizing connectivity, energy security, and digital collaboration. These measures promise to boost trade, create jobs, and enhance economic stability across Eurasia, benefiting millions from rural Tajikistan to industrial India and Pakistan’s ports.

Security discussions also yielded significant progress. The SCO has long prioritized combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism, and this summit reinforced that commitment. Member states reaffirmed Central Asia as the organization’s core, pledging to ensure peace and stability. Pakistan contributed significantly, sharing expertise in counter-terrorism and pushing for stronger regional mechanisms to address cross-border threats. Agreements on cyber security and counter-terrorism included plans for joint exercises and intelligence sharing. Putin emphasized the SCO’s role in safeguarding regional security, attributing the Ukraine conflict to NATO’s actions. Modi, in talks with Putin, advocated for constructive dialogue to resolve conflicts, welcoming recent peace efforts. Pakistan echoed this call for dialogue, with Sharif stressing collaborative approaches to regional stability, aligning with the SCO’s principles of mutual trust and non-interference, which contrast with more confrontational global approaches.

Cultural and people-to-people initiatives added a hopeful dimension. Agreements on educational exchanges and cultural programs were signed to foster connections among diverse populations. Pakistan highlighted its cultural heritage, proposing initiatives to promote tourism along historical Silk Road routes. Xi emphasized cooperation in tourism and youth engagement. China’s humanoid robot, Xiao He, interacted with delegates in multiple languages, symbolizing the innovative spirit of SCO collaborations. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended Xi’s leadership in green energy, noting China’s contributions to global sustainability. Pakistan supported these environmental priorities, advocating for sustainable development projects to address climate challenges in vulnerable regions like its flood-prone areas.

The summit’s most transformative proposal was Xi’s Global Governance Initiative, calling for fairness and justice in international affairs. It promotes a balanced view of World War II history, rejects Cold War mentalities, bloc confrontations, and bullying, and supports the United Nations and World Trade Organization as cornerstones of global systems. Xi advocated for an equal, orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization to build a just governance system, positioning the SCO as a leader in this vision. Pakistan endorsed this initiative, with Sharif emphasizing its alignment with the country’s vision for equitable global systems that amplify the voices of developing nations.

This initiative contrasts sharply with US unilateralism, which often prioritizes US interests through tariffs, sanctions, and exclusive alliances. Recent trade wars disrupted global supply chains, and interventions have bypassed multilateral consensus. Xi’s proposal emphasizes shared decision-making, ensuring nations like India, Pakistan, and Iran have equal voices. Unlike U.S. policies such as high tariffs, which can harm allies and adversaries, the SCO’s commitments focus on cooperative economic integration, as seen in the summit’s trade and connectivity agreements, including Pakistan’s push for CPEC integration. This multipolar approach could dilute the dominance of any single power, fostering a more equitable global order.

Modi’s visit and his bilateral meetings with Xi and Putin carry significant implications for regional geopolitics. His discussions with Xi, marking his first trip to China in seven years, built on progress post-2020 Galwan clash. Agreements to resume direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, alongside border peace commitments, suggest a thawing of India-China tensions. This could stabilize the border, reducing escalation risks that destabilize Asia. Enhanced trade and technological cooperation may counterbalance India’s strained US ties, strained by 50 percent tariffs over Russian oil purchases. By strengthening ties with China, India diversifies partnerships, reducing Western reliance and signaling a pivot toward a multipolar Asia where it holds greater leverage.

The SCO Summit 2025 showed multilateralism can thrive when nations choose collaboration over isolation. From economic agreements to Xi’s Global Governance Initiative, and with Pakistan’s strategic contributions, it laid the groundwork for a balanced global order. Modi’s engagements with Xi and Putin, alongside Pakistan’s active role, signal a pragmatic shift in Asia’s geopolitics, fostering stability and cooperation. In a world seeking stability, the SCO’s progress from August 31 to September 1 offers hope for a cooperative future, proving collective action remains a powerful force for change.

Modi’s talks with Putin reinforced India-Russia ties, with plans for a December summit to mark their strategic partnership’s anniversary. Amid US sanctions on Russia and tariffs on India, these discussions underscored India’s commitment to Moscow. This bolsters Russia’s regional influence, countering Western isolation efforts over Ukraine. The SCO platform, amplified by these meetings, strengthens the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral format, potentially creating a counterweight to US-led alliances like the Quad. Pakistan’s active participation complements this dynamic, as its alignment with China and Russia within the SCO enhances the group’s role as a regional stabilizer. However, India’s continued US engagement suggests it will balance these ties, preserving strategic autonomy.

Pakistan’s role extended beyond economics and security. PM Shehbaz Sharif’s engagements with SCO leaders, including Xi, reinforced Pakistan’s position as a key connector between South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. By promoting CPEC and advocating for regional trade, Pakistan strengthened its strategic relevance, potentially attracting investment and fostering stability in a region prone to conflict. Its focus on counter-terrorism and cultural exchanges further solidified its influence within the SCO framework.

The Tianjin Declaration encapsulated these achievements, reflecting on 25 years of the SCO’s growth from a regional security group to a comprehensive platform. With Belarus joining as a full member and observers like Turkey and Saudi Arabia engaging actively, the SCO’s influence expands. In an era of global uncertainties— from European conflicts to economic slowdowns— the declaration’s commitment to unity counters fragmentation.

Challenges remain, as the SCO comprises nations with diverse priorities, and authoritarian tendencies in some members raise questions about equity. Yet the summit’s outcomes, bolstered by Pakistan’s contributions, suggest the organization is adapting. By prioritizing practical cooperation over ideological divides, it offers a model for inclusive governance.

The SCO Summit 2025 showed multilateralism can thrive when nations choose collaboration over isolation. From economic agreements to Xi’s Global Governance Initiative, and with Pakistan’s strategic contributions, it laid the groundwork for a balanced global order. Modi’s engagements with Xi and Putin, alongside Pakistan’s active role, signal a pragmatic shift in Asia’s geopolitics, fostering stability and cooperation. In a world seeking stability, the SCO’s progress from August 31 to September 1 offers hope for a cooperative future, proving collective action remains a powerful force for change.