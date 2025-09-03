NATIONAL

Robbers injure young man during resistance

By News Desk

A young psychologist, Syed Shaheer Javed, was shot and injured in a robbery attempt near Hill Park on Shaheed-e-Millat Road on Tuesday morning, according to the police.

The 27-year-old victim was intercepted by armed assailants on the service road near Bagh-o-Bahar Marriage Hall. When Shaheer resisted the robbery attempt, the suspects opened fire, injuring him before fleeing with his newly-purchased motorcycle.

Shaheer, a resident of Defence Phase VI and the son of noted poet and senior scriptwriter Javed Saba, had just dropped his nephew at school in Baloch Colony and was en route to his workplace at a private hospital on Stadium Road. Family members stated that he had bought the motorcycle just three days ago.

He was initially taken to a nearby medical facility for emergency care and later shifted to the private hospital where he works. Doctors confirmed his condition was stable and he is now out of danger.

Upon receiving the report, SHO Ferozabad Tariq Mehmood reached the scene with a police team and summoned the Crime Scene Unit for evidence collection. A spent bullet casing found at the site has been sent for forensic analysis.

According to the SHO, the suspects—believed to be three or four individuals riding two motorcycles—escaped towards Manzoor Colony after the attack. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being reviewed as part of the investigation, and police are working to identify and arrest the culprits.

News Desk
