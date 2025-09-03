Quetta BNP rally blast toll rises to 15 as officials warn of further threats

QUETTA: The death toll from the suicide attack targeting a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally in Quetta has climbed to 15, provincial health minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed on Wednesday.

Of the 38 people injured in the blast, eight remain under treatment at the trauma centre, the minister said, adding that an inquiry committee had been constituted to investigate the incident.

Authorities said the bomber detonated his explosives near Shahwani Stadium on Sariab Road on Tuesday evening. Several of the wounded were reported to be in critical condition.

Kakar said the attacker was unable to reach the main rally venue due to strict security measures. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hamza Shafqaat later told reporters that around eight kilogrammes of explosives were used in the attack, and that the bomber — believed to be under 30 — struck 45 minutes after the rally had ended.

Shafqaat added that the government had deployed 120 police personnel for the gathering, and warned that the destruction would have been far greater if the blast had occurred inside the rally. He noted that organisers were repeatedly advised to conclude proceedings on time.

The provincial government has since decided not to permit political gatherings after sundown. “The security threat issued by the administration should have been taken seriously,” Shafqaat said. “From now on, rallies will not be allowed after sunset.”

Officials also disclosed fresh intelligence suggesting that at least 22 suspects, possibly including suicide bombers, have entered Balochistan. Security agencies are on high alert, particularly ahead of Rabi ul Awal 12.

In response to the attack, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued strong condemnations. President Zardari expressed grief for the victims’ families and instructed authorities to ensure a transparent investigation. The prime minister described the bombing as “evidence of a nefarious conspiracy by terrorists to spread chaos in Balochistan,” vowing that the fight against militancy would continue “until its complete eradication.”

A case has been registered under murder, attempted murder, and anti-terrorism provisions against unidentified suspects. The Counter-Terrorism Department confirmed that the remains of the suicide bomber have been recovered for forensic analysis.

The Quetta blast comes amid a wider surge in militant violence across the country. According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, 78 terrorist attacks were recorded in June alone, killing 100 people — including 53 security personnel and 39 civilians — and injuring nearly 190.