Punjab Governor urges six-month electricity bill waiver for flood victims

Sardar Saleem Haider says will write to Prime Minister for waiver of electricity bills, loan waivers from Punjab CM

Visits Mohlanwal and Chiniot, promises to bear marriage expenses of nine girls from flood-hit families

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday announced that he would personally bear the marriage expenses of nine girls from flood-affected families and pledged to write to the Prime Minister seeking a six-month waiver of electricity bills for flood victims.

During his visit to Mohlanwal, Lahore, the governor met families who said their dowry and household items had been swept away by floodwaters. He also toured flood-hit areas and relief camps in Chiniot, where Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal briefed him on ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the presence of DPO Abdullah Ahmed.

At relief camps, including Ada Pathankot, the governor inspected stalls, reviewed medical facilities, and visited a field hospital. He assured victims that the government would compensate losses to homes and livestock and “not leave them alone in this crisis.”

Terming the Chiniot district administration’s measures “satisfactory,” he said machinery was fully active to deal with the disaster.

Earlier, while inspecting relief camps established by the Pakistan Peoples Party, the governor told the media that he deeply felt the pain of the victims, stressing collective efforts were needed for recovery.

He added that apart from electricity bill relief, he would also press the Punjab Chief Minister to waive loans of flood-affected people while ensuring an accurate assessment of their losses.