PM pushes Chinese-style hospital standards, woos investors in Beijing

Premier Shehbaz Sharif orders replication of China’s healthcare model at Islamabad hospitals

Visits Beijing’s Anzhen Hospital, lauds modern tech and efficient services

Meets senior executives of top Chinese firms to expand B2B cooperation

Highlights tax incentives, visa reforms, airport facilitation booths for investors, projecting SIFC as key platform for investment and bottleneck removal

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to ensure simple, robust, and sustainable infrastructure at Islamabad’s under-construction hospitals—including the Jinnah Medical Complex—to deliver world-class medical facilities modeled on China’s standards.

During his visit to Beijing’s Anzhen Hospital, the prime minister stressed the need to prioritize high-quality facilities in Pakistan’s new hospitals, following the Chinese model of efficiency and modernity.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Anzhen Hospital in Beijing, China on 3 September 2025. During the hospital tour, he reviewed the facilities being provided at Anzhen Hospital and appreciated the effective system, modern technology, and efficient services available… pic.twitter.com/qIoN0LzuEe — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) September 3, 2025

Reviewing Anzhen Hospital’s services, he praised its effective system, advanced technology, and patient-focused care. He was briefed on robotic systems, high-tech facilities, and modern healthcare management practices.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with federal ministers Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Attaullah Tarar, accompanied the prime minister.

PM meets Chinese business leaders to boost B2B cooperation

In a related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a series of meetings with top executives of China’s leading enterprises in Beijing, aimed at strengthening business-to-business (B2B) investment ties between the two countries.

Talks focused on expanding cooperation in key sectors including textiles, information technology, agriculture, industry, mines and minerals, road and digital connectivity, e-commerce, and space technologies.

Business Executives of Chinese companies from textiles, IT, Agriculture, Industry, Mines and Minerals, Roads and Digital Connectivity, E-commerce and Space Technologies sectors called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing.#PMShehbazDiplomacy@ForeignOfficePk |… pic.twitter.com/KUpli4LTD8 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 3, 2025

The prime minister highlighted reforms undertaken by Pakistan to stabilize and strengthen the economy, including tax incentives for investors, streamlined visa policies for Chinese nationals, and dedicated airport booths to facilitate travel and business.

He underscored Pakistan’s whole-of-government approach through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which has become a central platform for accelerating investment, removing bottlenecks, and promoting B2B partnerships.

Calling industrial cooperation the cornerstone of Pakistan-China economic ties and a defining pillar of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) second phase, the prime minister invited Chinese companies to consider Pakistan as their preferred investment destination, particularly for relocating industries into Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

He noted Pakistan’s comparative advantage in offering a large pool of skilled and cost-effective labor, competitive input costs, and strategic connectivity to regional and global markets.

Assuring full government support, the prime minister pledged a business-friendly environment and facilitation for win-win industrial partnerships. He stressed that enhanced Chinese investment in SEZs would not only boost Pakistan’s economic resilience and create jobs but also advance the vision of CPEC as a driver of regional growth, innovation, and shared prosperity.