Pakistan, China pledge enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors to reflect ‘unique bilateral ties’

PM Shehbaz meets Chinese President XI, lauds his visionary leadership, pledging solidarity on China’s modernization journey

Endorses Xi’s Global Development, Security, Governance and Civilization Initiatives, saying CPEC enters next phase with five new corridors

PM renews ‘most cordial’ invitation to Xi for 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026

Xi assures full Chinese support for Pakistan’s economic growth and development

Both leaders vow closer coordination on regional and global issues, reaffirm unique and unparalleled strategic cooperative partnership

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Tuesday reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen their “iron-clad, all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” pledging enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors to reflect their unique bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the Great Hall of the People, where both sides underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship was “unique and unparalleled” and must be further reinforced through practical cooperation.

During their talks, the two leaders also reviewed regional and global developments, agreeing to maintain close coordination between Islamabad and Beijing on issues of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met His Excellency President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. During their most warm and extremely cordial meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment and resolve to… pic.twitter.com/VVrcTgixie — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 2, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the next phase of the upgraded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), encompassing its five new corridors. He congratulated President Xi on the successful SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Tianjin and extended felicitations on the 80th anniversary of the World’s Anti-Fascist War.

Lauding President Xi’s visionary and transformational leadership, the prime minister said Pakistan took pride in China’s achievements on its path toward modernization and progress, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder with China in this great journey.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met President Xi Jinping in Beijing, reaffirming the enduring trust and cooperation between Pakistan and China. Strengthening the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership for a shared future. 🇵🇰🇨🇳#PMShehbazDiplomacy@ForeignOfficePk |… pic.twitter.com/CJ6U34gMTo — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 2, 2025

The prime minister expressed appreciation for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and socio-economic development, while highlighting the significance of CPEC as the flagship project of President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in building a stronger Pakistan-China community with a shared future.

Shehbaz also commended President Xi’s leadership in promoting multilateralism, noting Pakistan’s full support for his landmark initiatives including the Global Governance Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative. He said these would contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and development.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met His Excellency President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. During their most warm and extremely cordial meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment and resolve to… pic.twitter.com/VVrcTgixie — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 2, 2025

President Xi, in response, assured that China would continue to support Pakistan in all areas of economic growth and development, particularly as the two countries enter the second phase of CPEC, focused on Pakistan’s key economic sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz renewed his “most cordial” invitation to President Xi to undertake an official visit to Pakistan next year, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

PM, Tajik President agree to enhance cooperation

Also in Beijing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the President of Tajikistan, with both leaders expressing satisfaction over the ongoing bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with H.E. Emomali Rahmon, President of Republic of Tajikistan in Beijing, China. Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over bilateral cooperation and agreed to further enhance collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity, energy,… pic.twitter.com/UG7C4h2wgn — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 2, 2025

They agreed to expand collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity, energy, regional security, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Beijing: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets with President of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rehmon.#PMShehbazDiplomacy @EmomaliRahmonTJ pic.twitter.com/LE7ge9LAgr — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 2, 2025

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan ties, rooted in shared cultural, historical, and religious bonds, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common concern.