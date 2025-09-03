NATIONAL

Pakistan, China pledge enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors to reflect ‘unique bilateral ties’

By Staff Report
  • PM Shehbaz meets Chinese President XI, lauds his visionary leadership, pledging solidarity on China’s modernization journey
  • Endorses Xi’s Global Development, Security, Governance and Civilization Initiatives, saying CPEC enters next phase with five new corridors
  • PM renews ‘most cordial’ invitation to Xi for 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026
  • Xi assures full Chinese support for Pakistan’s economic growth and development
  • Both leaders vow closer coordination on regional and global issues, reaffirm unique and unparalleled strategic cooperative partnership

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Tuesday reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen their “iron-clad, all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” pledging enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors to reflect their unique bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the Great Hall of the People, where both sides underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship was “unique and unparalleled” and must be further reinforced through practical cooperation.

During their talks, the two leaders also reviewed regional and global developments, agreeing to maintain close coordination between Islamabad and Beijing on issues of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the next phase of the upgraded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), encompassing its five new corridors. He congratulated President Xi on the successful SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Tianjin and extended felicitations on the 80th anniversary of the World’s Anti-Fascist War.

Lauding President Xi’s visionary and transformational leadership, the prime minister said Pakistan took pride in China’s achievements on its path toward modernization and progress, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder with China in this great journey.

The prime minister expressed appreciation for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and socio-economic development, while highlighting the significance of CPEC as the flagship project of President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in building a stronger Pakistan-China community with a shared future.

Shehbaz also commended President Xi’s leadership in promoting multilateralism, noting Pakistan’s full support for his landmark initiatives including the Global Governance Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative. He said these would contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and development.

President Xi, in response, assured that China would continue to support Pakistan in all areas of economic growth and development, particularly as the two countries enter the second phase of CPEC, focused on Pakistan’s key economic sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz renewed his “most cordial” invitation to President Xi to undertake an official visit to Pakistan next year, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

PM, Tajik President agree to enhance cooperation

Also in Beijing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the President of Tajikistan, with both leaders expressing satisfaction over the ongoing bilateral cooperation.

They agreed to expand collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity, energy, regional security, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan ties, rooted in shared cultural, historical, and religious bonds, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common concern.

