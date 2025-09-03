Modi-Amit Shah duo in decline as cracks appear in BJP’s empire

NEW DELHI: The political dominance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is showing signs of decline, with steep fissures surfacing within the Hindu extremist BJP.

The BJP is grappling with severe turmoil and dissent, while even the RSS has distanced itself from Modi, Indian news portal The Wire reported. The Bihar elections have become a critical test for the saffron party’s survival. The report states that despite ruling 15 states, BJP’s public support is rapidly eroding as Modi’s grip on power weakens.

The report alleges that the Modi government has turned the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Income Tax Department into political tools, using these agencies to suppress opponents and topple elected governments. The controversial removal of the Chief Justice of India from the Election Commission’s appointment committee further undermines institutional autonomy. Unlike the Congress era, Modi has failed to establish a truly independent BJP system.

Public discontent is rising amid economic failures, social polarization, unemployment, inflation, and diplomatic setbacks. Modi loyalists occupy senior Election Commission posts, weakening its constitutional independence. Legislative changes replaced the Chief Justice with a government minister in the appointment process, eroding the Election Commission’s autonomy.

The Wire report warns that public confidence in free and fair elections has been shaken after the Chief Justice was removed from the election panel. Despite Modi’s aggressive social media campaigns, Rahul Gandhi has resurfaced with renewed vigor. Gandhi’s exposes of electoral irregularities and his “Bharat Jodo Yatra” have mobilized public support, challenging BJP’s strongholds.

The report predicts that a defeat in Bihar would signal the beginning of the Modi government’s downfall. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP lost over 60 seats. Modi’s slogan of “Make India Great Again” has faltered, coinciding with a noticeable drop in India’s global influence. The Modi government’s foreign policy has been unsuccessful, straining ties with China, the US, and neighboring countries.

Ultimately, the failure of Modi model has laid bare India’s worsening inflation, unemployment, and social divisions.