Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: A 5.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, and various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Seismic Network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The earthquake’s epicenter was located in southeast Afghanistan at a depth of 22 kilometers.

The seismic activity follows closely behind a stronger 6.0-magnitude earthquake that hit late Sunday night in the region near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, causing widespread devastation in remote mountainous areas.

Despite the tremors felt in Pakistan, no immediate reports of damage have emerged. The earthquake comes amid ongoing recovery efforts from the deadly Sunday quake, which has claimed over 1,400 lives and left more than 3,100 people injured in Afghanistan’s Kunar province alone, as reported by Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. The Sunday earthquake has been described as one of the deadliest in the country in recent decades.

Further casualties were reported in neighboring Nangarhar province, where another dozen people lost their lives, and hundreds were injured. Afghanistan, already struggling with economic hardship, faces a dire humanitarian crisis as international aid has dwindled since the Taliban took power in 2021.

The United Nations has warned that the devastation from the earthquake could affect hundreds of thousands of people. Rescue teams continue to work tirelessly through the rubble in Kunar, where over 5,400 homes have been destroyed. Many affected areas remain unreachable by road, but emergency response facilities are being set up, and several countries, including the European Union, have pledged assistance. The EU announced it would send 130 tonnes of emergency supplies and one million euros in aid to support the victims of the disaster.

