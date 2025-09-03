KP govt releases Rs1bn for flood relief, rehabilitation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved the release of Rs1 billion for flood relief and rehabilitation efforts, according to a notification issued by the provincial finance department.

The allocation was sanctioned in line with a decision of the provincial cabinet on August 20, 2025. As per the notification, the funds will be transferred to the Director Relief, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), under a supplementary grant.

The finance department noted that the Rs1bn relief package had already been incorporated into the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025–26. It further stated that utilization of the funds would be strictly monitored under prescribed rules and financial discipline.

Meanwhile, the country’s healthcare infrastructure has suffered extensive damage in the recent floods. A report submitted to the federal government revealed that 104 health facilities across Pakistan were affected — seven completely destroyed and 97 partially damaged.

The worst-hit regions include KP, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan. In KP, three health centres were completely destroyed, while two each were reduced to rubble in Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan. Officials warned that the losses would place additional strain on healthcare services in already hard-hit districts.