KP CM, German envoy agree to expand cooperation in social, environmental and governance sectors

CM Gandapur seeks German technical support for forest protection, e-governance and renewable energy

Anna Lepel praises Billion Tree Project, vows enhanced collaboration in environment and social welfare

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and German Ambassador to Pakistan Anna Lepel on Tuesday discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on ongoing public welfare projects and expanding cooperation in social and environmental sectors.

The German envoy called on the chief minister in Islamabad, where both sides reviewed projects being implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of German institutions. They agreed to broaden the scope of cooperation across various social sectors.

CM Gandapur said the provincial government highly valued its collaboration with German institutions and expressed interest in seeking further support from the German government, particularly in sectors where the province was investing to boost revenue. He noted that greater international cooperation was essential to strengthen these initiatives.

Highlighting the major challenges facing the province, especially law and order and climate change, the chief minister outlined ongoing projects such as small dams and watershed development to reduce flood risks. He stressed that international assistance was crucial in addressing these issues.

He further underscored the need for technical support from German institutions in forest protection and scientific management, including modernization of the Forest Institute and advanced training for its staff. He pointed out that promoting alternative energy sources in mountainous areas was vital for forest conservation and offered opportunities for expanded cooperation.

The chief minister also briefed the ambassador on e-governance initiatives aimed at ensuring transparency and efficient service delivery. He said 37 public services had already been digitized, with 76 more expected to go online within six months. Cabinet meetings and summaries, he added, had also been made paperless.

German envoy said her government was undertaking public welfare initiatives in KP across environment, health, social protection, renewable energy, vocational training, economic development, and governance. She lauded the provincial government’s Billion Tree Project as an excellent step to tackle climate change and reaffirmed Germany’s willingness to expand cooperation in environment and forest protection.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur, senior Forest Department officials, and representatives of the German Embassy.