JIT finds Gogi Butt guilty in Ameer Balaj Tipu’s murder case

LAHORE: A joint investigation team (JIT) in Lahore has concluded that Khawaja Aqeel, also known as Gogi Butt, was guilty in the high-profile murder of Ameer Balaj Tipu. Sources within the JIT revealed that Gogi Butt played a pivotal role in orchestrating the murder, maintaining communication with the primary accused, Khawaja Tareef (Teefi Butt), and other accomplices. Gogi Butt had previously been implicated in several cases involving the Tipu family.

The JIT plans to seek the cancellation of Gogi Butt’s bail during the upcoming court hearing.

Ameer Balaj Tipu was shot dead on February 19, 2024, during a wedding ceremony in Lahore’s Chuhung area. Muzaffar Hussain, a former gunman of Teefi Butt, carried out the attack due to a long-standing feud. Muzaffar was killed immediately after the shooting.

Further investigations revealed that Ahsan Shah, a close associate of the deceased, provided critical information to the attackers, aiding the murder. Ahsan Shah was later killed in an alleged encounter.

The case has garnered significant attention due to the involvement of influential figures and the complex web of relationships and rivalries within the region, with recent incidents also including the killing of Muhammad Javed Butt, the brother-in-law of Teefi Butt, near the Muslim Town underpass in Lahore.