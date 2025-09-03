HEADLINES

JIT finds Gogi Butt guilty in Ameer Balaj Tipu’s murder case

By News Desk

LAHORE: A joint investigation team (JIT) in Lahore has concluded that Khawaja Aqeel, also known as Gogi Butt, was guilty in the high-profile murder of Ameer Balaj Tipu. Sources within the JIT revealed that Gogi Butt played a pivotal role in orchestrating the murder, maintaining communication with the primary accused, Khawaja Tareef (Teefi Butt), and other accomplices. Gogi Butt had previously been implicated in several cases involving the Tipu family.

The JIT plans to seek the cancellation of Gogi Butt’s bail during the upcoming court hearing.

Ameer Balaj Tipu was shot dead on February 19, 2024, during a wedding ceremony in Lahore’s Chuhung area. Muzaffar Hussain, a former gunman of Teefi Butt, carried out the attack due to a long-standing feud. Muzaffar was killed immediately after the shooting.

Further investigations revealed that Ahsan Shah, a close associate of the deceased, provided critical information to the attackers, aiding the murder. Ahsan Shah was later killed in an alleged encounter.

The case has garnered significant attention due to the involvement of influential figures and the complex web of relationships and rivalries within the region, with recent incidents also including the killing of Muhammad Javed Butt, the brother-in-law of Teefi Butt, near the Muslim Town underpass in Lahore.

Previous article
Asif Ali announces retirement from international cricket
Next article
Five killed, 29 injured as blast rips through BNP-M rally in Quetta
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

Asif Ali announces retirement from international cricket

Pakistan middle-order batter Asif Ali has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to his career with the national team. The...

Australia announces squad for T20I series against New Zealand

SHO slaps two motorcyclists attempting to breach road closure in Multan

Robbers injure young man during resistance

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.