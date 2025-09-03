GB climbing season hit hard by climate disasters and challenges

GILGIT: The mountaineering season in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), once a vital part of Pakistan’s adventure tourism, has faced a dramatic decline this year, with the number of international climbers plummeting by almost 90%. According to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, unpredictable climate disasters, combined with international conflicts and local challenges, have severely impacted the livelihoods in the region.

Official statistics reveal that only 270 international climbers visited GB this season to attempt peaks like K2, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum-I, Gasherbrum-II, and Nanga Parbat, a sharp decline from the over 2,000 foreign climbers and trekkers who visited the area last year.

Harsh weather, including avalanches, rockfalls, and strong winds, forced many expeditions to abort their climbs. A mere 40 climbers reached the summit of K2, 25 climbed Nanga Parbat, and only a few succeeded on Gasherbrum-I.

Domestic tourism has also seen a significant drop. Last year, GB welcomed more than one million local tourists, alongside 24,000 international visitors without permits. This year, both domestic and international arrivals have dropped drastically, leaving a severe blow to the local economy.

The downturn is attributed to several factors, including disputes over rising permit fees, ongoing geopolitical tensions such as the Iran-Israel war, strained relations between Pakistan and India, and increasingly unpredictable mountain weather patterns.

The decline in mountaineering activity has had a ripple effect across the local economy. Hotel owners, shopkeepers, transporters, porters, artisans, and small tea stall operators along the Karakoram Highway are struggling to stay afloat. Many businesses that invested heavily in tourism are now unable to cover basic costs like rent and salaries.

The President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Maj Gen Irfan Arshad, expressed concern over the situation, emphasizing that mountaineering is crucial to the region’s economy. He urged the government to address policy challenges, resolve disputes with stakeholders, and take immediate steps to revive both domestic and international adventure tourism in future seasons.