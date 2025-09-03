Five killed, 29 injured as blast rips through BNP-M rally in Quetta

Health Department confirms five dead, 29 injured; party claims 13 lives lost

Bugti vows terrorists’ designs will be foiled; high-level probe ordered

Interior Minister blames ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’, alleges Indian-backed terrorism

Opposition slams govt failure; JUI-F, TTAP, MWM condemn attack as assault on democracy

QUETTA: At least five people were killed and 29 injured in an explosion at a Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) rally at Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium on Tuesday night.

According to the Balochistan Health Department, the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta, where they received first aid before being admitted to the trauma center. Hospital spokesperson Dr. Waseem Baig confirmed the toll.

BNP-M acting president Advocate Sajid Tareen, however, claimed in a media talk that 13 party workers had lost their lives and several others were injured. He said the blast occurred in the parking lot after a rally marking the death anniversary of party founder Attaullah Mengal. Former MPA Ahmed Nawaz and party leader Musa Baloch were among the injured, he added.

کوئٹہ: ساجد ترین ایڈووکیٹ کا راشون سردار عطا اللہ خان مینگل کی برسی کے موقع پر عوام سے خطاب کر رہے ہیں pic.twitter.com/cU8MA7V8Jj — Sajid Tareen Advocate (@SajidTareen4) September 2, 2025

Tareen said the party had earlier expressed apprehensions about such an incident and had contacted the district administration to demand enhanced security.

The Balochistan Home Department said rescue teams rushed to the scene, while security forces cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence. A high-level investigation was ordered, with the public urged not to heed rumours and to cooperate with authorities.

وزیر اعلیٰ بلوچستان میر سرفراز بگٹی کی شاہوانی اسٹیڈیم دھماکے کی شدید مذمت دھماکہ انسانیت دشمنوں کی بزدلانہ کارروائی ہے، وزیر اعلیٰ بلوچستان میر سرفراز بگٹی شرپسند عناصر معصوم شہریوں کے خون سے کھیل رہے ہیں، وزیر اعلیٰ بلوچستان میر سرفراز بگٹی دہشت گردوں کے ناپاک عزائم کو ہر… pic.twitter.com/AXTLxbWZaB — Govt. of Balochistan (@dpr_gob) September 2, 2025

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly act of the enemies of humanity.” He said “malicious elements” were targeting innocent citizens but vowed that terrorists’ “evil intentions” would be thwarted at all costs.

وزیراعلیٰ بلوچستان میر سرفراز بگٹی کی ہدایت پر صوبائی وزیر صحت بخت محمد کاکڑ اسپتال پہنچے۔ ایمرجنسی نافذ، ٹراما سینٹر میں زخمیوں کو فوری طبی امداد فراہم کی جا رہی ہے۔ آپریشن تھیٹرز، آئی سی یوز اور ایمبولینس سروسز ہائی الرٹ پر ہیں۔ زخمیوں کے اہل خانہ کو مکمل تعاون کی یقین دہانی۔ — Govt. of Balochistan (@dpr_gob) September 2, 2025

He directed hospital administrations and medical staff to remain on high alert and ensure the best possible care for the injured. A special committee was tasked with submitting its report soon, while security agencies were instructed to apprehend the perpetrators.

وزیر صحت بخت محمد کاکڑ اور سیکرٹری صحت مجیب الرحمن پانیزٸی دھماکے ک اطلاع ملتے ہی ٹراما سینٹر کوئٹہ سول ہسپتال پہنچ گٸے۔ زخمیوں کو بروقت اور بہتر طبی سہولیات کی فراہمی کی خود نگرانی کر رہا ہوں۔ زخمیوں کی علاج معالجے کیلئے تمام طبی سہولیات بروئے کار لائی جا رہی ہے۔ اس وقت دھماکے… pic.twitter.com/ViRCavrxNY — Govt. of Balochistan (@dpr_gob) September 2, 2025

On the CM’s instructions, Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar reached Civil Hospital to oversee medical relief. He said an emergency had been declared across hospitals, with all doctors and staff called in.



He assured uninterrupted blood supply and full medical support for the injured.

No group has so far claimed responsibility.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack, alleging that “terrorists and their facilitators of Fitna-al-Hindustan” were behind the incident. “With the nation’s support, we will crush the sinister designs of Indian-sponsored terrorists,” he asserted.

وفاقی وزیرداخلہ محسن نقوی کی کوئٹہ کے علاقے سریاب روڈ کے قریب سٹیڈیم کے باہر دھماکے کی مذمت

وزیرداخلہ کا دھماکے میں قیمتی انسانی جانوں کےضیاع پر اظہار افسوس

وزیرداخلہ کا جاں بحق افراد کے لواحقین سے دلی ہمدردی و اظہار تعزیت — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) September 2, 2025

In May, the government had designated all terrorist groups in Balochistan as Fitna al-Hindustan, a phrase meant to highlight India’s alleged role in destabilisation efforts.

Political reactions poured in from across the spectrum. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed the blast an outcome of “state incompetence and negligence.” Opposition coalition Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan called it the “worst form of cowardice,” accusing the federal and provincial governments of failing to protect citizens.

جے یو آئی سربراہ مولانا فضل الرحمان کا کوئٹہ میں دھماکہ پر اظہار افسوس کوئٹہ شہر میں جلسے پر ہونے والا حملہ سیکورٹی اداروں کی نااہلی اور غفلت کی انتہاء ہے ۔ مولانا فضل الرحمان واقعہ میں ملوث عناصر سخت سزا کے مستحق ہیں ۔مولانا فضل الرحمان جمہوری لوگوں کا راستہ پارلیمنٹ کے… — Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan (@juipakofficial) September 2, 2025

🚨تحریک تحفظِ آئین کی کوئٹہ جلسہ پر خود کش حملہ کی شدید الفاظ میں مذمت سیاسی کارکنوں اور اکابرین پر حملہ بدترین بزدلی ہے۔ سیاسی کارکنوں کی شہادت پر غم اور غصہ کا اظہار کرتے ہیں وفاقی اور صوبائی حکومتیں عوام کے جان و مال کے تحفظ میں بُری طرح ناکام ہو چُکی ہیں۔ مُلک میں آئین… — Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin-e-Pakistan (@TTAP_OFFICIAL) September 2, 2025

MWM central chairman Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said the attack was a “direct assault on Pakistan’s democratic framework,” demanding immediate arrests and deterrent punishment for those involved.

میں کوئٹہ میں بلوچستان نیشنل پارٹی (مینگل) کے سربراہ اور تحریکِ تحفظِ آئینِ پاکستان کے رہنما سردار اختر مینگل کے قافلے پر ہونے والے بزدلانہ حملے کی سخت ترین الفاظ میں مذمت کرتا ہوں۔ یہ سانحہ نہ صرف ایک جمہوری سیاسی جماعت اور اس کی قیادت پر حملہ ہے بلکہ پاکستان کے آئینی اور جمہوری… — Senator Allama Raja Nasir (@AllamaRajaNasir) September 2, 2025

BNP-M has previously faced such attacks. In March, a suicide bomber attempted to target a BNP-M sit-in in Mastung’s Lakpass area but was intercepted by security guards before reaching the stage where party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and other leaders were present. The bomber detonated explosives prematurely, injuring four party members.