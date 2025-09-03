NATIONAL

Five killed, 29 injured as blast rips through BNP-M rally in Quetta

By Staff Report
  • Health Department confirms five dead, 29 injured; party claims 13 lives lost
  • Bugti vows terrorists’ designs will be foiled; high-level probe ordered
  • Interior Minister blames ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’, alleges Indian-backed terrorism
  • Opposition slams govt failure; JUI-F, TTAP, MWM condemn attack as assault on democracy

QUETTA: At least five people were killed and 29 injured in an explosion at a Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) rally at Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium on Tuesday night.

According to the Balochistan Health Department, the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta, where they received first aid before being admitted to the trauma center. Hospital spokesperson Dr. Waseem Baig confirmed the toll.

BNP-M acting president Advocate Sajid Tareen, however, claimed in a media talk that 13 party workers had lost their lives and several others were injured. He said the blast occurred in the parking lot after a rally marking the death anniversary of party founder Attaullah Mengal. Former MPA Ahmed Nawaz and party leader Musa Baloch were among the injured, he added.

Tareen said the party had earlier expressed apprehensions about such an incident and had contacted the district administration to demand enhanced security.

The Balochistan Home Department said rescue teams rushed to the scene, while security forces cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence. A high-level investigation was ordered, with the public urged not to heed rumours and to cooperate with authorities.

 

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly act of the enemies of humanity.” He said “malicious elements” were targeting innocent citizens but vowed that terrorists’ “evil intentions” would be thwarted at all costs.

He directed hospital administrations and medical staff to remain on high alert and ensure the best possible care for the injured. A special committee was tasked with submitting its report soon, while security agencies were instructed to apprehend the perpetrators.

On the CM’s instructions, Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar reached Civil Hospital to oversee medical relief. He said an emergency had been declared across hospitals, with all doctors and staff called in.


He assured uninterrupted blood supply and full medical support for the injured.

No group has so far claimed responsibility.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack, alleging that “terrorists and their facilitators of Fitna-al-Hindustan” were behind the incident. “With the nation’s support, we will crush the sinister designs of Indian-sponsored terrorists,” he asserted.

In May, the government had designated all terrorist groups in Balochistan as Fitna al-Hindustan, a phrase meant to highlight India’s alleged role in destabilisation efforts.

Political reactions poured in from across the spectrum. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed the blast an outcome of “state incompetence and negligence.” Opposition coalition Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan called it the “worst form of cowardice,” accusing the federal and provincial governments of failing to protect citizens.

MWM central chairman Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said the attack was a “direct assault on Pakistan’s democratic framework,” demanding immediate arrests and deterrent punishment for those involved.

BNP-M has previously faced such attacks. In March, a suicide bomber attempted to target a BNP-M sit-in in Mastung’s Lakpass area but was intercepted by security guards before reaching the stage where party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and other leaders were present. The bomber detonated explosives prematurely, injuring four party members.

