Demi Moore Gives Heartbreaking Update On Ex-Husband Bruce Willis’ Deteriorating Health

In a powerful and emotional interview, actress Demi Moore offered a rare glimpse into the “difficult” reality of her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, and his battle with dementia. During an appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Podcast,” Moore shared her perspective on watching the vibrant actor change due to his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

Moore, who shares three daughters with Willis, emphasized the importance of “meeting them where they’re at.” She explained that letting go of the expectation for him to be who he once was has allowed her to find “an incredible sweetness and something that’s soft and tender and loving” in their interactions.

The actress stressed that staying present is key to coping with the situation. She noted that dwelling on what has been lost or worrying about the future only creates anxiety and grief. According to Moore, there is “still so much of him there,” even if it’s not always verbal.

The emotional conversation followed a recent report that Willis’s current wife, Emma Heming, made the difficult decision to have him live in a separate home tailored to his needs, while still maintaining family closeness. Heming has been open about her caregiving journey, which she details in her new memoir, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

Bruce Willis, 70, was initially diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 before his condition was officially confirmed as FTD.