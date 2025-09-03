CM Maryam promises to rebuild homes in visit to flood-hit Multan

Punjab CM visits Head Muhammadwala breaching point, reviews flood damages

Orders more PDMA vans, mosquito sprays, milk and essentials for children in camps

Punjab Police rescue 337,826 people and 488,000 livestock in ongoing massive operation

MULTAN/LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the Head Muhammad Wala Breaching Point near Multan to review the flood situation, oversee relief operations, and assure victims that their damaged homes would be rebuilt.

During her visit, members of Parliament lauded the chief minister for saving Multan city from the worst flood impacts. She personally received families rescued by Rescue 1122 teams, along with their livestock, and shared their grief. Flood victims expressed gratitude, with an elderly woman thanking her for saving their homes. “I have come here to stand with my brothers and sisters in this difficult time,” CM Maryam said, expressing satisfaction over the safe evacuation of people and animals.

Mobile Disaster Watch Vans have been deployed in flood-affected areas, where rescue and relief operations are monitored in real time through drone surveillance, and each effort is meticulously documented through digital means. Punjab is undergoing a tech revolution. pic.twitter.com/vaVcgdiJF6 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 3, 2025

The Chief Minister observed the victim identification process through a thermal imaging drone and was briefed that its camera could operate at an altitude of up to 8 km for 45 minutes continuously. She also reviewed live updates from the PDMA Disaster Response Van and directed the administration to deploy more such vans in affected areas. Commissioner Multan Aamir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Sindhu briefed her on relief measures and flood damages.

It was truly uplifting to see children holding books and learning material in their hands, and teachers making the most of simplest teaching aids. I have made temporary classrooms /education setups mandatory for all relief camps. https://t.co/Rh9VKrAyIj — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 3, 2025

She was apprised that a 150-foot-wide area of Multan district was directly affected by floodwaters, damaging 138 villages. More than 364,000 people were impacted, while 120,000 livestock were safely evacuated.

Around 7,862 victims are currently housed in 25 relief camps across Multan, where meals are being served thrice daily and round-the-clock medical facilities are available. The Chief Minister directed that mosquito repellents, disinfectant sprays, milk, and other essentials for children be ensured in camps.

Ends deforestation under guise of timber auctions

In a separate development, CM Maryam Nawaz announced a historic ban on the traditional timber auction system to curb deforestation. She ordered an immediate halt to the felling of trees in Punjab and directed the DG Forests, Wildlife, and Fisheries to ensure strict compliance.

She said transparent, technology-based rules will be introduced, with mandatory use of high-quality photos and videos before any future auctions. Environmental experts hailed the decision as a bold step to protect forests and prevent land erosion.

Punjab Police’s massive flood rescue effort continues

Acting on the Chief Minister’s directives, Punjab Police have intensified rescue and relief operations. Inspector General Dr. Usman Anwar said police are working round-the-clock to protect and rehabilitate flood victims, using drone-mounted thermal cameras to trace stranded citizens and livestock.

So far, police have evacuated 337,826 people—including 131,883 men, 100,177 women, and 105,766 children—from flood-hit areas, along with 488,000 livestock worth millions of rupees. More than 5,000 people and 900 animals were rescued in Multan alone, while 29,400 people were shifted to safety in Khanewal.

Over 15,000 police personnel, 700 vehicles, and 40 boats are participating in the operation. The IG praised the extraordinary courage of police teams and directed enhanced security, patrolling, and relief services in evacuated zones, ensuring shelter, medicines, food, and protection for flood victims.