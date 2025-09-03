Chinese community in Pakistan donates Rs3.2m in relief goods for Punjab flood victims

LAHORE: The Chinese business community in Pakistan has rallied to support flood victims in Punjab, donating over Rs3.2 million worth of relief goods at a disaster relief ceremony held at Geo Pak International Hospital.

The event, titled “Standing Together Through Storms, China-Pakistan Hearts United”, was organised by Huashanghui, an association of Chinese enterprises operating in Pakistan. Around 100 representatives attended, including Cao Ke, Acting Consul General of China in Lahore, and former Pakistan Army Brigadier Aftab, according to a report by Gwadar Pro.

Punjab, Pakistan’s agricultural heartland, has been among the provinces worst hit by this year’s unusually heavy monsoon rains, which climate scientists link to changing weather patterns. As of Sunday, the province had reported 209 deaths, the second-highest toll in the country. The flooding displaced more than 750,000 people and destroyed large areas of rice, corn and vegetable crops weeks before harvest, threatening both food security and livelihoods.

At the ceremony, Wang Yanfei, Chinese director of Geo Pak International Hospital, said the facility had been providing free medical services to victims and had already offered treatment and accommodation to more than 500 displaced people. “Our hospital remains committed to serving those affected by this calamity,” he said.

Under the leadership of Huashanghui President Chen Qianjiang, 27 Chinese enterprises contributed essential items, including mattresses, ready-to-eat meals and medical supplies such as nursing gloves. The donations, worth Rs3.22m, are expected to benefit more than 5,000 flood-affected individuals.

“The Chinese business community stands with our Pakistani brothers and sisters during this challenging time,” Chen said. “Our support reflects the iron-clad friendship between our two nations.”