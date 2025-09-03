Entertainment

Buckingham Palace in panic mode as Prince Andrews email leaks sparks latest Royal crisis

Buckingham Palace has been rocked by new revelations about Prince Andrew, adding to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Duke of York. Recent emails released by British media have revealed that Prince Andrew maintained contact with the late Jeffrey Epstein for a longer period than previously acknowledged. This directly contradicts his earlier claim that their last meeting occurred in 2010, reigniting public scrutiny of his connection with the disgraced financier.

The emails, dated 2015, show the prince providing business insights related to China, raising further questions about his involvement with Epstein, particularly given the serious abuse allegations against him. These documents, which were leaked from the hacked account of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, lend credibility to the authenticity of the information.

Prince Andrew pictured with Jeffery Epstein in Manhattan New York – Photo: News Syndication

The latest scandal has sparked widespread criticism of Prince Andrew, with experts suggesting that this could mark a pivotal moment for his public image. His silence since the emails’ release has only fueled uncertainty about how Buckingham Palace will manage the fallout. The royal family remains tight-lipped, as the full extent of potential damage to the institution’s reputation is carefully assessed.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in a photo allegedly taken by Jefferey Epstein – US district court/AFP/Getty Images

This controversy has reignited discussions about the monarchy’s responsibility in handling scandals involving its members. The revelations bring the issue of transparency and accountability within the Royal Household into sharp focus, potentially impacting the monarchy’s future standing. The coming weeks will likely be crucial in determining how this crisis unfolds and what steps, if any, will be taken to address it.

